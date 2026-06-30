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WKN DE: A0H1GY / ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2

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30.06.2026 18:02:04

EQS-Adhoc: H2 Core AG: Appointment of a New Board of Directors

EQS-Ad-hoc: H2 Core AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
H2 Core AG: Appointment of a New Board of Directors

30-Jun-2026 / 18:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of EU Regulation 596/2014


Appointment of a New Board of Directors

Heide, June 30, 2026 – H2 Core AG announces that Mr. Hansjörg Plaggemars was appointed today as the company’s new sole member of the Executive Board, effective July 1, 2026. 
The new CEO will immediately analyze the company’s current situation. This will include, in particular, a review of the status of the annual financial statements and determining whether the company is financially viable.

 



End of Inside Information

30-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: H2 Core AG
Rüsdorfer Str. 8
25746 Heide
Germany
E-mail: ir@h2core.com
Internet: www.h2core.com
ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2
WKN: A0H1GY
Listed: Regulated Market in Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2357224

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2357224  30-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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