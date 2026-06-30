H2Core Aktie
WKN DE: A0H1GY / ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2
|
30.06.2026 18:02:04
EQS-Adhoc: H2 Core AG: Appointment of a New Board of Directors
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: H2 Core AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of EU Regulation 596/2014
Heide, June 30, 2026 – H2 Core AG announces that Mr. Hansjörg Plaggemars was appointed today as the company’s new sole member of the Executive Board, effective July 1, 2026.
End of Inside Information
30-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H2 Core AG
|Rüsdorfer Str. 8
|25746 Heide
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@h2core.com
|Internet:
|www.h2core.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0H1GY2
|WKN:
|A0H1GY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2357224
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2357224 30-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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