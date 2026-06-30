EQS-Adhoc: H2 Core AG: Appointment of a New Board of Directors

EQS-Ad-hoc: H2 Core AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

H2 Core AG: Appointment of a New Board of Directors



30-Jun-2026 / 18:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of EU Regulation 596/2014

Appointment of a New Board of Directors Heide, June 30, 2026 – H2 Core AG announces that Mr. Hansjörg Plaggemars was appointed today as the company’s new sole member of the Executive Board, effective July 1, 2026.

The new CEO will immediately analyze the company’s current situation. This will include, in particular, a review of the status of the annual financial statements and determining whether the company is financially viable.



End of Inside Information

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