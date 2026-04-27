EQS-Adhoc: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Buy-back Offer of D-Shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Buy-back Offer of D-Shares



27-Apr-2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)



Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Buy-back Offer of D-Shares

Qingdao / Shanghai / Hong Kong / Frankfurt, 27 April 2026 - The Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ("Company") has decided that, subject to the obtaining of all necessary legal and regulatory approvals and the market situation at the time, it intends to make a voluntary public share buy-back offer for the Company’s D Shares (ISIN: CNE1000031C1).

Such offer could relate to up to a maximum of 81,044,512 D Shares, representing approximately 30% of the total issued D Shares. The offer would provide for a cash consideration per D Share to be determined at the time of announcement of the offer and may not be more than 5% higher or lower than the closing price in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the third (3rd) trading day prior to the date of the public announcement of the Proposed D Share Buy-back Offer. The pre-conditions for the offer would include, in particular, the approval by the Company’s shareholders at the required general and class meetings.

No final decision has been made as to whether the offer will be made.



IR Contact:

Haier Smart Home Hong Kong

T: +852 2169 0000

Email: ir@haier.hk