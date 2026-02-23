EQS-Adhoc: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Adjustment of the portfolio strategy and forecast for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision/Forecast / Full year

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Adjustment of the portfolio strategy and forecast for the 2026 financial year



23-Feb-2026 / 14:12 CET/CEST

HAMBORNER REIT AG, Goethestraße 45, 47166 Duisburg, 23 February 2026

Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 MMVO

In view of ongoing structural changes in the office market and based on a strategic analysis, the Management Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG, in close consultation with the Supervisory Board, has decided to adjust the portfolio strategy.

In future, the company will focus its strategy on retail properties in the local supply sector and DIY stores. In this context, the acquisition profile will be specifically expanded, including the addition of core plus properties and in terms of lot sizes, tenant structure and regional locations within Germany, in order to tap additional growth and diversification potential.

The strategic realignment is linked to the medium-term goal of reducing the proportion of office properties in the total portfolio volume to 10 – 20%. The adjustment is to be carried out gradually and results- and value-optimized and envisages a step-by-step replacement of selected office properties with retail properties.

Furthermore, the Management Board today approved the following revenue and earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year:

Income from rents and leases: EUR 87.5 – 89.5 million

(Current forecast for fiscal year 2025: EUR 89.5 – 90.5 million) Funds from operations (FFO): EUR 38.0 – 42.0 million

(Current forecast for fiscal year 2025: EUR 44.0 – 46.0 million)

The expected decrease in income from rents and leases compared to the previous year is mainly due to the disposal of properties in the financial year 2025.

The forecast decline in operating income (FFO) is due, on the one hand, to reduced rental income as a result of property disposals and, on the other hand, to higher costs compared with the previous year, particularly in the areas of maintenance (including tenant improvements), current operating expenses, as well as interest and personnel expenses.

In view of the continuing uncertainties and limited momentum in the real estate transaction market, the forecast does not take into account any portfolio changes in the further course of the year.

HAMBORNER REIT AG

The Management Board



Contact:

Christoph Heitmann

Head of Capital Markets, Financing & Sustainability

M: info@ir.hamborner.de

T.: +49 (0)203 54405-32

