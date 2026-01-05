HHLA Aktie
WKN DE: A0S848 / ISIN: DE000A0S8488
|
05.01.2026 21:29:43
EQS-Adhoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE submits request to squeeze out minority shareholders of HHLA
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE submits request to squeeze out minority shareholders of HHLA
Hamburg, 5 January 2026 | Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE (PoH) has notified the Executive Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) (ISIN: DE000A0S8488) today that it intends to transfer the A shares of HHLA's minority shareholders to PoH in exchange for an appropriate cash compensation (known as a squeeze-out). PoH, whose shares are held by the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg and the MSC Group, holds more than 95 percent of HHLA shares, making it the main shareholder within the meaning of Section 327a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).
The amount of the cash compensation is now determined by the PoH on the basis of a company valuation. The appropriateness of the cash compensation is also reviewed by a court-appointed auditor. The squeeze-out under stock corporation law becomes effective upon approval by the general meeting and entry in the commercial register.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Ute Neumann, Investor Relations; Tel. +49 (0)40 30883613
E-Mail: neumann-u@hhla.de
Bei St. Annen 1, 20457 Hamburg
Class A shares
End of Inside Information
