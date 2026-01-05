HHLA Aktie

HHLA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0S848 / ISIN: DE000A0S8488

05.01.2026 21:29:43

EQS-Adhoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE submits request to squeeze out minority shareholders of HHLA

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE submits request to squeeze out minority shareholders of HHLA

05-Jan-2026 / 21:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Disclosure of an inside information in acc. to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE submits request to squeeze out minority shareholders of HHLA

Hamburg, 5 January 2026 | Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE (PoH) has notified the Executive Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) (ISIN: DE000A0S8488) today that it intends to transfer the A shares of HHLA's minority shareholders to PoH in exchange for an appropriate cash compensation (known as a squeeze-out). PoH, whose shares are held by the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg and the MSC Group, holds more than 95 percent of HHLA shares, making it the main shareholder within the meaning of Section 327a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

The amount of the cash compensation is now determined by the PoH on the basis of a company valuation. The appropriateness of the cash compensation is also reviewed by a court-appointed auditor. The squeeze-out under stock corporation law becomes effective upon approval by the general meeting and entry in the commercial register.

 

 
Further inquiries
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Ute Neumann, Investor Relations; Tel. +49 (0)40 30883613
E-Mail: neumann-u@hhla.de
Bei St. Annen 1, 20457 Hamburg

Class A shares
ISIN: DE0000A0S8488, SIC: A0S848
Listings: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg



End of Inside Information

05-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
Bei St. Annen 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40-3088-0
Fax: +49 (0)40-3088-3355
E-mail: info@hhla.de
Internet: www.hhla.de
ISIN: DE000A0S8488
WKN: A0S848
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2254970

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2254970  05-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

