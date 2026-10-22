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WKN DE: A0S848 / ISIN: DE000A0S8488

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22.10.2026 13:35:13

EQS-Adhoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft: HHLA lowers earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft: HHLA lowers earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year

22-Oct-2026 / 13:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

HHLA lowers earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year

Hamburg, 22 October 2026 | Based on the business development to date and updated estimates for the fourth quarter of 2026, the Executive Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) made the decision today to adjust its operating result (EBIT) forecast for the current financial year.

As part of its strategic focus on its core business, HHLA has reviewed its portfolio of equity investments in the area of new and spin-off business activities. Following market assessments, a non-cash impairment loss of around € 12 million has arisen in the Logistics segment.

Strike-related disruptions and the ramp-up phase of further automation at the container terminals in Hamburg have led to container throughput falling short of expectations, which is also having a negative impact on earnings.

Against this backdrop, operating result (EBIT) of the Port Logistics subgroup for the 2026 financial year is now expected to range between € 100 million and € 120 million (previously: between € 135 million and € 155 million). Container throughput is now expected to show a significant decline year-on-year (previously: slight decline).

At Group level, HHLA now expects to see an operating result (EBIT) within a range between € 115 million and € 135 million (previously: between € 150 million and € 170 million).

The expectations for revenue and container transport remain unchanged as published in the last guidance (significant increase and slight increase, respectively).
 

 

Further inquiries
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Ute Neumann, Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0)40 30883613
Email: neumann-u@hhla.de
Bei St. Annen 1, 20457 Hamburg, Germany

Class A shares
ISIN: DE0000A0S8488, WKN: A0S848
Stock exchanges: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg
 



End of Inside Information

22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Bei St. Annen 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40-3088-0
Fax: +49 (0)40-3088-3355
E-mail: info@hhla.de
Internet: www.hhla.de
ISIN: DE000A0S8488
WKN: A0S848
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 52990003RXKZ9J9ERW70
EQS News ID: 2420412

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2420412  22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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