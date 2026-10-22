EQS-Adhoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft: HHLA lowers earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft: HHLA lowers earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year



22-Oct-2026 / 13:35 CET/CEST

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Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

HHLA lowers earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year

Hamburg, 22 October 2026 | Based on the business development to date and updated estimates for the fourth quarter of 2026, the Executive Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) made the decision today to adjust its operating result (EBIT) forecast for the current financial year.

As part of its strategic focus on its core business, HHLA has reviewed its portfolio of equity investments in the area of new and spin-off business activities. Following market assessments, a non-cash impairment loss of around € 12 million has arisen in the Logistics segment.

Strike-related disruptions and the ramp-up phase of further automation at the container terminals in Hamburg have led to container throughput falling short of expectations, which is also having a negative impact on earnings.

Against this backdrop, operating result (EBIT) of the Port Logistics subgroup for the 2026 financial year is now expected to range between € 100 million and € 120 million (previously: between € 135 million and € 155 million). Container throughput is now expected to show a significant decline year-on-year (previously: slight decline).

At Group level, HHLA now expects to see an operating result (EBIT) within a range between € 115 million and € 135 million (previously: between € 150 million and € 170 million).

The expectations for revenue and container transport remain unchanged as published in the last guidance (significant increase and slight increase, respectively).



Further inquiries

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Ute Neumann, Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)40 30883613

Email: neumann-u@hhla.de

Bei St. Annen 1, 20457 Hamburg, Germany



Class A shares

ISIN: DE0000A0S8488, WKN: A0S848

Stock exchanges: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg

