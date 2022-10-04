EQS-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft to acquire port terminal and logistics business of Sociedad Matriz SAAM S.A.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft to acquire port terminal and logistics business of Sociedad Matriz SAAM S.A.



04-Oct-2022 / 13:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft to acquire port terminal and logistics business of Sociedad Matriz SAAM S.A.

Today, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (Hapag-Lloyd) has entered into a share purchase agreement with Sociedad Matriz SAAM S.A. and its subsidiary SAAM Inversiones SpA (hereinafter jointly referred to as Sellers) for the acquisition of Chile-based SAAM Ports S.A. and SAAM Logistics S.A. (hereinafter jointly referred to as Target Companies), and an associated real estate portfolio (collectively referred to hereinafter as Transaction). The purchase price amounts to approximately USD 1 billion. The contracting parties are related parties within the meaning of Sections 111a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The Sellers belong to the Chile-based Quiñenco S.A. group, which indirectly holds a 30% stake in Hapag-Lloyd via CSAV S.A..

SAAM Ports S.A. holds stakes in a total of 10 port terminals with a focus on Chile, four other countries in South and Central America, and the US state of Florida. The related logistics services of SAAM Logistics S.A. complement the port terminal business at five locations in Chile. In the 2021 financial year, the Target Companies reported a consolidated EBITDA of approximately USD 115 million.

From Hapag-Lloyds perspective, the Transaction has a substantial strategic component. In light of its Strategy 2023, Hapag-Lloyd has continuously expanded its involvement in the terminal sector. The purchase agreement that has today been signed will further strengthen Hapag-Lloyds business while building up a robust and attractive container terminal portfolio.

The completion of the Transaction is inter alia subject to the approval of antitrust authorities in various jurisdictions as well as of third parties.

ISIN: DE000HLAG475

Regulated Market Frankfurt und Hamburg Stock Exchange

Contact:

Heiko HoffmannSenior Director Investor RelationsHapag-Lloyd AGBallindamm 2520095 HamburgPhone +49 40 3001-2896Fax +49 40 3001-72896Mobile +49 172 875-2126