EQS-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd further raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Hapag-Lloyd further raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year



28-Sep-2026 / 19:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hapag-Lloyd further raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

Due to continued strong market demand and the ongoing positive development of spot freight rates, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG further raises its earnings outlook for financial year 2026. Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 3.9 to 4.4 billion (previously: USD 2.7 to 3.7 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of USD 1.25 to 1.75 billion (previously: USD 0.1 to 1.1 billion). In Euro, this corresponds to an expected Group EBITDA of EUR 3.4 to 3.8 billion (previously: EUR 2.3 to 3.2 billion) and Group EBIT of EUR 1.1 to 1.5 billion (previously: EUR 0.1 to 1.0 billion).

Against the backdrop of volatile freight rates and persistent geopolitical challenges, the forecast is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2025 Annual Report:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html



Contact:

Alexander Drews

Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AGBallindamm 2520095 HamburgPhone +49 40 3001-3705Fax +49 40 3001-72896Mobile +49 174 326-3123