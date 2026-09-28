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WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475

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28.09.2026 19:24:33

EQS-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd further raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Hapag-Lloyd further raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

28-Sep-2026 / 19:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd further raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

Due to continued strong market demand and the ongoing positive development of spot freight rates, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG further raises its earnings outlook for financial year 2026. Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 3.9 to 4.4 billion (previously: USD 2.7 to 3.7 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of USD 1.25 to 1.75 billion (previously: USD 0.1 to 1.1 billion). In Euro, this corresponds to an expected Group EBITDA of EUR 3.4 to 3.8 billion (previously: EUR 2.3 to 3.2 billion) and Group EBIT of EUR 1.1 to 1.5 billion (previously: EUR 0.1 to 1.0 billion).

Against the backdrop of volatile freight rates and persistent geopolitical challenges, the forecast is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2025 Annual Report:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html


Contact:
Alexander Drews
Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-3705
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 174 326-3123


End of Inside Information

28-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539
EQS News ID: 2406576

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2406576  28-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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