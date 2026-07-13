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WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475

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13.07.2026 19:53:33

EQS-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

13-Jul-2026 / 19:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

On the back of recently strong market demand and the positive development in spot freight rates, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG is raising its earnings outlook for the financial year 2026. Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 2.7 to 3.7 billion (previously: USD 1.1 to 3.1 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of USD 0.1 to 1.1 billion (previously: USD -1.5 to 0.5 billion). In Euro, this corresponds to an expected Group EBITDA of EUR 2.3 to 3.2 billion (previously: EUR 0.9 to 2.6 billion) and Group EBIT of EUR 0.1 to 1.0 billion (previously: EUR -1.3 to 0.4 billion).

Against the backdrop of volatile freight rates and major geopolitical challenges, the forecast is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2025 Annual Report:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

 
Contact:
Bjoern-Michael Piesch
Senior Manager Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Telephone +49 40 3001-2837
Mobile +49 173 631-5479



End of Inside Information

13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2365102

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2365102  13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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