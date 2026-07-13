Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475
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13.07.2026 19:53:33
EQS-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
On the back of recently strong market demand and the positive development in spot freight rates, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG is raising its earnings outlook for the financial year 2026. Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 2.7 to 3.7 billion (previously: USD 1.1 to 3.1 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of USD 0.1 to 1.1 billion (previously: USD -1.5 to 0.5 billion). In Euro, this corresponds to an expected Group EBITDA of EUR 2.3 to 3.2 billion (previously: EUR 0.9 to 2.6 billion) and Group EBIT of EUR 0.1 to 1.0 billion (previously: EUR -1.3 to 0.4 billion).
Against the backdrop of volatile freight rates and major geopolitical challenges, the forecast is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.
Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2025 Annual Report:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Hapag-Lloyd AG
End of Inside Information
13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2365102
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2365102 13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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