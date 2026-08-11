HAWESKO Aktie
WKN: 604270 / ISIN: DE0006042708
|
12.08.2026 00:18:04
EQS-Adhoc: Hawesko Holding SE updates forecast for the 2026 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: HAWESKO Holding SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Half year
Hamburg, 11 August 2026 – Based on the now available financial figures for July 2026, the Management Board of HAWESKO Holding SE today resolved to adjust the forecast for the 2026 financial year. Business performance in the third quarter to date has been below expectations. At the same time, the Management Board expects only a limited seasonal improvement over the remainder of the year.
The forecast for the 2026 financial year is adjusted as follows:
Consolidated revenue in the first half of 2026 amounted to €274.8 million, 3.6% below the prior-year period (€285.1 million). This decline reflects the persistently challenging market environment as well as decisions by the Management Board aimed at protecting margins and earnings quality. The gross profit margin increased to 45.2%, compared with 43.9% in the previous year. Operating EBIT amounted to €5.1 million (previous year: €6.1 million).
Against this backdrop, the existing FOKUS efficiency programme is being intensified, and the Management Board will launch a comprehensive transformation of all e-commerce activities from the autumn onwards.###
Issuer:
Press and Investor Relations contact:
End of Inside Information
12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hawesko Holding SE
|Große Elbstraße 145 d
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 30 39 2100
|Fax:
|+49 40 30 39 2105
|E-mail:
|ir@hawesko-holding.com
|Internet:
|www.hawesko-holding.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006042708
|WKN:
|604270
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|52990061BHKV91FGSB18
|EQS News ID:
|2381020
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2381020 12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HAWESKO Holding AG
Analysen zu HAWESKO Holding AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HAWESKO Holding AG
|18,25
|0,55%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten -- ATX geht etwas stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekord fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit einem kleinen Plus. Unterdessen verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren rote Vorzeichen zu sehen. Verluste prägten das Bild an den Börsen in Asien.