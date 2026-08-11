EQS-Adhoc: Hawesko Holding SE updates forecast for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: HAWESKO Holding SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Half year

Hawesko Holding SE updates forecast for the 2026 financial year



12-Aug-2026 / 00:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 11 August 2026 – Based on the now available financial figures for July 2026, the Management Board of HAWESKO Holding SE today resolved to adjust the forecast for the 2026 financial year. Business performance in the third quarter to date has been below expectations. At the same time, the Management Board expects only a limited seasonal improvement over the remainder of the year.

The forecast for the 2026 financial year is adjusted as follows:

Revenue: Decline of 2% to 4% compared with the previous year (previously: increase of up to 2%). Consolidated revenue in the 2025 financial year amounted to €622 million.

Operating EBIT before one-off expenses: €23 million to €26 million (previously: €28 million to €32 million). In addition, one-off expenses of up to €4 million are expected (previously: up to €2 million).

Free cash flow: €28 million to €33 million (previously: €30 million to €36 million).

ROCE: 9% to 11% (previously: 11% to 14%).

Consolidated revenue in the first half of 2026 amounted to €274.8 million, 3.6% below the prior-year period (€285.1 million). This decline reflects the persistently challenging market environment as well as decisions by the Management Board aimed at protecting margins and earnings quality. The gross profit margin increased to 45.2%, compared with 43.9% in the previous year. Operating EBIT amounted to €5.1 million (previous year: €6.1 million).

Against this backdrop, the existing FOKUS efficiency programme is being intensified, and the Management Board will launch a comprehensive transformation of all e-commerce activities from the autumn onwards.

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Issuer:

Hawesko Holding SE

Elbkaihaus

Große Elbstraße 145 d

22767 Hamburg

Germany

Press and Investor Relations contact:

Mirko Wollrab (Corecoms)

Tel. +49 172 8303600

Email: mirko.wollrab@corecoms.de