EQS-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG Announces Adjustment of Guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Heidelberg Pharma AG Announces Adjustment of Guidance



04-Oct-2022 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR Heidelberg Pharma AG Announces Adjustment of Guidance Ladenburg, Germany, 4 October 2022 Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has adjusted its guidance for the current fiscal year published on 24 March 2022. The license agreement with the strategic partner Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd., Hangzhou, China, and the corresponding license payment increased Heidelberg Pharmas sales revenue significantly. Development expenses remained below planning due to the later production of intermediate steps for the follow-on candidates. Both factors have an influence on the operating result that will improve and funding requirements for fiscal year 2022 will decrease. The Heidelberg Pharma Group expects for the financial year 2022 sales and other income between EUR 18.5 million and EUR 20.5 million (previously: EUR 7.5 million to EUR 9.5 million). Operating expenses will range between EUR 35.0 million and EUR 39.0 million (previously: EUR 41.0 million to EUR 45.0 million). Based on these adjustments, an operating result (EBIT) between EUR -16.0 million and EUR -20.0 million is expected (previously: EUR 32.5 million to EUR -36.5 million). For 2022, Heidelberg Pharma anticipates cash requirements of EUR 8.0 million to EUR 11.0 million (previously: EUR 33.0 million to EUR 37.0 million). Monthly cash consumption is expected to range between EUR 0.6 million and EUR 0.9 million per month (previously: EUR 2.8 million and EUR 3.1 million). Based on the existing planning and the capital increase that was closed after the end of the reporting period, the company assumes a financing range until mid-2025. The Interim Management Statement on the first nine months of 2022 will be published as planned on 13 October 2022. to reflect future events or developments. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About Heidelberg Pharma Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC® technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Companys own therapeutic ATACs® as well as in third-party collaborations. The lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. HDP-102, a CD37 ATAC for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and HDP-103, a PSMA ATAC for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, are in preclinical testing. Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/. ATAC® is a registered EU trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH. Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Sylvia Wimmer

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

Email: investors@hdpharma.com

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg

IR/PR support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

Email: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'estimates', 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will' 'should' 'future', 'potential' or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements 04-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

