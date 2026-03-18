EQS-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: HEIDELBERG Enters into Strategic Partnership with Ondas Holdings Inc.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Cooperation and Collaboration / Joint Venture

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: HEIDELBERG Enters into Strategic Partnership with Ondas Holdings Inc.



18-March-2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HEIDELBERG) have approved the establishment of a corporate joint venture in Germany with the U.S.–Israeli company Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. (Ondas). Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. is a subsidiary of Ondas Holdings Inc., a leading American-Israeli provider of autonomous defense and security systems. The partners plan in the long term to build a onestop shop for the growing market of autonomous drone defense systems designed to protect critical infrastructure in Europe. The joint venture will begin immediately with the further marketing of Ondas products in Germany and Ukraine. In the short and medium term, the partners intend to expand sales across Europe, further develop the products stepbystep for local assembly and manufacturing based on European supply chains, and industrialize production. Ondas will hold 51 percent of the joint venture and will consolidate it. HEIDELBERG will hold a 49 percent stake. The establishment of the joint venture is subject to regulatory approvals.

Contact:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG



Corporate Public Relations

Thomas Fichtl

Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123

Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129

E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.com



Investor Relations

Sascha Donat

Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120

E-Mail: sascha.donat@heidelberg.com



Important note:

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates by the management of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the overall economic situation, in exchange and interest rates, and within the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides no guarantee and assumes no liability for future developments and results deviating from the assumptions and estimates made in this press release.

Contact:Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AGCorporate Public RelationsThomas FichtlPhone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.comInvestor RelationsSascha DonatPhone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120E-Mail: sascha.donat@heidelberg.comThis release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates by the management of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the overall economic situation, in exchange and interest rates, and within the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides no guarantee and assumes no liability for future developments and results deviating from the assumptions and estimates made in this press release.



End of Inside Information

Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:



HD Advanced Technologies and Ondas Autonomous Systems establish joint venture for drone defense

in Europe Long-term plan to establish a one-stop shop for the growing market of autonomous drone defense systems to protect critical infrastructure in Europe

Gradual expansion of the HEIDELBERG site in Brandenburg an der Havel into a center of excellence for drone defense and autonomous security systems

Contribution to the development of a sovereign national defense industry by combining American-Israeli high-tech excellence with German manufacturing precision HD Advanced Technologies (HDAT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), and Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), a subsidiary of US-based Ondas, Inc (Nasdaq: ONDS) (“ONDAS”) and a leading American-Israeli provider of autonomous defense and security systems, are joining forces by creating ONBERG Autonomous Systems (ONBERG), a joint venture (JV) for autonomous drone defense systems. The partners are thus implementing the Memorandum of Understanding signed in December 2025 in the presence of Federal Minister of Economics Katherina Reiche to strengthen the European security architecture. In the long term, ONBERG aims to close the existing market gap in the protection of critical infrastructure in Europe as a one-stop shop for autonomous drone defense systems. The solution portfolio is geared toward the highest requirements of national security, border protection, and the protection of critical infrastructure, and addresses military, civil, and industrial applications. It is based on OAS‘s battle-proven systems, which will be gradually supplemented with additional autonomous technologies as well as sensor and communication technologies. ONBERG will use HEIDELBERG’s existing infrastructure, particularly its site in Brandenburg an der Havel, which is being expanded into a leading center of excellence for drone defense and autonomous security systems. The JV will commence operations with the further marketing of OAS products in Germany and Ukraine. In the next step, an expansion of sales in the European Union is planned. According to a joint roadmap, the partners plan to build, expand, and permanently establish sales, development, and industrial production of autonomous drone defense systems and other autonomous systems in Germany. The goal is to gradually develop the products for local assembly and manufacturing based on European supply chains and to industrialize production. Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG: “For HEIDELBERG, the joint venture is the logical next step in the strategic expansion of our dual-use business. With HDAT, we are developing into a powerful high-tech provider in this field. Our strategic advantage is our ability to scale up industrially in the heart of Europe: We have everything a new player needs to succeed in this environment - only 100 times more in terms of expertise, experience, skilled workers, manufacturing infrastructure, and investment power. This enables us to ensure fast delivery and innovation, even of high volumes as demanded by today’s market.” Michael Wellenzohn, CEO of HD Advanced Technologies: “With ONBERG, the first true one-stop shop for autonomous security systems in Europe is being created along a joint roadmap. We combine the best of two worlds: OAS’s leading drone and sensor technology and 175 years of German engineering expertise and precision mechanics. Thanks to HEIDELBERG’s high vertical range of manufacture, scalable industrial capacities, and expertise in mechatronic precision engineering, we deliver operational excellence at the highest level. HDAT and OAS are thus positioning themselves as strong partners in building a sovereign national defense industry.’ “This joint venture represents a significant step in ONDAS’ strategy to localize production and strengthen sovereign defense capabilities within allied nations,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of ONDAS. “Europe is facing an urgent need to protect critical infrastructure, military installations, and civil assets from evolving drone threats. Through ONBERG, we are combining American-Israeli high-tech defense innovation with German industrial scale and precision manufacturing. This partnership enables rapid deployment, industrialized production, and long-term resilience in the European defense ecosystem.” Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of OAS, added: “ONBERG is structured to deliver a fully integrated, layered autonomous defense architecture tailored for European operational requirements. We will begin with the marketing and deployment of our proven Iron Drone Raider and ISR platforms in Germany and Ukraine, and progressively expand into EU markets with localized assembly and manufacturing. By building production, R&D, and integration capabilities in Germany, we are creating a sustainable, scalable platform that supports Europe’s long-term strategic autonomy in defense technology.” About HD Advanced Technologies: HD Advanced Technologies GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), combining industrial expertise in the areas of defense, security, and energy. The aim is to establish new technological business areas based on the Group’s existing manufacturing, integration, and system expertise. HD Advanced Technologies GmbH | HEIDELBERG About Ondas Inc. Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas’ technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries. Autonomous Drone & Wireless Technology | Ondas Holdings Images and further information about the company are available on the Investor-Relations and Press Portal of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com. For further information: Corporate Communications Thomas Fichtl Tel.: +49 6222 82-67123 E-mail: Thomas.Fichtl@heidelberg.com Matthias Hartung Phone: +49 6222 82-67174 E-mail: matthias.hartung@heidelberg.com Investor Relations Sascha Donat Tel.: +49 6222 82-64201 Email Sascha.Donat@heidelberg.com Important note: This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the management of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Although the management believes that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, actual future developments and results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors may include, for example, changes in the overall economic situation, exchange rates, and interest rates, as well as changes within the graphic industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft does not guarantee and accepts no liability for future developments and actual results achieved in the future being consistent with the assumptions and estimates expressed in this press release. 18-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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