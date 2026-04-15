Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie
WKN: 731400 / ISIN: DE0007314007
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15.04.2026 17:59:04
EQS-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft: HEIDELBERG adjusts earnings forecast for the 2025/2026 financial year
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Heidelberg, 15 April 2026 – Based on preliminary, as of yet unaudited figures, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) expects to close the 2025/2026 financial year, which ended on 31 March 2026, with an EBITDA margin adjusted for special items of approximately 6.6%. The previous forecast had anticipated an improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin compared with the prior year (7.1%).
HEIDELBERG has therefore adjusted its earnings forecast for the 2025/2026 financial year accordingly. The adjustment is based on the interim results currently available in the course of the ongoing preparation of the consolidated financial statements. The reasons for the adjustment are as follows:
• Expenses brought forward in time for new business areas outside the core business, in particular due to the successful market entry in the defense sector;
• A renewed and abrupt significant weakening of investment appetite, inter alia as a consequence of the Iran conflict that began in late February 2026;
• An unfavorable product mix that continued into the fourth quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year;
• Sequentially unchanged currency effects, which continue to have a negative impact.
According to preliminary figures, the revenue target for the 2025/2026 financial year is expected to be achieved on a currency-adjusted basis, and the order intake was also able to continue the trend seen in the final quarters of previous years.
HEIDELBERG will publish the final, audited financial results for the 2025/2026 financial year on June 10, 2026.
Contact:
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Corporate Public Relations
Thomas Fichtl
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.com
Investor Relations
Sascha Donat
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120
E-Mail: sascha.donat@heidelberg.com
End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information has significant effect on the prices of financial instruments:
• Revenue and order intake on track according to preliminary figures
• Successful launch in the defense sector
• Geopolitical situation impacted operational performance toward
the end of the fiscal year
• Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal year 2025/2026 expected to fall short of guidance at approx. 6.6%
Based on preliminary figures, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is on track to meet its projected revenue target for the 2025/26 fiscal year on a currency-adjusted basis. Order intake also continued the trend seen in the final quarters of previous years. In addition, HEIDELBERG continues to successfully implement the personnel and efficiency measures it has initiated and is achieving its fiscal year targets with regard to operating costs.
The adjusted EBITDA margin, however, remains under sustained pressure and, according to preliminary, unaudited figures, is expected at around 6.6%. In early February, in the context of the Q3 2025/26 report, the annual forecast for the adjusted EBITDA margin was adjusted to the lower end of the projected increase. At that time, the primary reasons were negative currency effects and weakening investment demand resulting from a macroeconomic environment increasingly characterized by global uncertainty.
Geopolitical situation impacts operating performance toward the end of the fiscal year
Investment demand weakened sharply once again with the outbreak of the Iran conflict on February 28, 2026 along with persistently stable and thus continuously negative currency effects. A product mix that was weaker year-over-year, as well as initial, accelerated investments in new, promising activities outside the core business (primarily defense) have, based on the current preliminary status, led to a deviation in operating earnings compared to the original expectations at the start of the fiscal year on April 1, 2025. The magnitude of this deviation increased sharply, particularly in March 2026.
Furthermore, HEIDELBERG’s efforts to establish a second pillar of business through the HD Advanced Technologies (HDAT) division are resulting in accelerated and rising initial expenses, particularly due to the successful launch in the defense sector. In this way, the company aims to benefit, among others, from the defense market, which is expected to grow strongly in the future.
HEIDELBERG will publish the final, audited financial results for the 2025/2026 fiscal year on June 10, 2026.
About HEIDELBERG:
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has been standing for innovation, quality, and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for more than 175 years. With a clear focus on growth and as a total solution provider and system integrator, HEIDELBERG is driving further development in the core areas of packaging and digital printing, software solutions, and lifecycle business with service and consumables so that customers can achieve maximum productivity and efficiency. Building on decades of industry and system expertise, the company is also systematically tapping into new markets in the areas of security, energy, charging infrastructure, and industrial system solutions — with a clear scaling expertise and attractive medium- to long-term growth prospects. With its strong international presence in approximately 170 countries, the creative power and expertise of its roughly 9,500 employees, its own production facilities in Europe, China, and the USA, and one of the largest global sales and service networks, the company is ideally positioned for future growth.
www.heidelberg.com
Image: According to preliminary figures, HEIDELBERG is on track in terms of revenue and order intake
For additional details about the company and image material, please visit the Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com and the Media Library.
15-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
|Kurfürsten-Anlage 52–60
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6222 82-67120
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6222 82-67129
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@heidelberg.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007314007
|WKN:
|731400
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2309198
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2309198 15-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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