EQS-Adhoc: HELIOS SOLAR AG Places a Further Four Million Shares in a Private Placement with Institutional Investor in Asia

EQS-Ad-hoc: HELIOS SOLAR AG / Key word(s): Other/Capital measures / Other

HELIOS SOLAR AG Places a Further Four Million Shares in a Private Placement with Institutional Investor in Asia



28-Jul-2026 / 14:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HELIOS SOLAR AG (“HELIOS” or the “Company”; ISIN: DE000A42D2N5, WKN: A42D2N, stock exchange symbol: HE8) announces that the Company has successfully completed a further private placement.

Four million shares were privately placed with an institutional investor in Asia at a price of four euros per share. The privately placed shares are unsubscribed shares from the public offering previously carried out as part of the IPO. The IPO was completed today with trading commencing on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).

Contact

Maximilian Fischer

Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: max@heliospv.net

Manuel Taverne

Co-Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: m.taverne@max-em.de

About HELIOS SOLAR AG

HELIOS SOLAR AG is an international developer of photovoltaic projects with a strategic focus on the attractive growth markets of Asia and Europe. The Company develops, finances and implements solar energy projects across the entire value chain, pursuing both the sale of fully developed projects and the selective establishment of its own portfolio of long-term income-generating assets. With its international expertise and regional market presence, HELIOS is well positioned to benefit sustainably from the accelerating global expansion of solar energy.

DISCLAIMER / IMPORTANT NOTICES

This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities (the “Securities”) of HELIOS SOLAR AG (the “Company” or “HELIOS”) nor does it constitute a solicitation to make such an offer. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities or a solicitation to make an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Australia or other jurisdictions in which such an offer would be unlawful.

The offering and the admission to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) were made exclusively on the basis of a published securities prospectus dated 2 June 2026 (the “Prospectus”) and a first supplement to the Prospectus dated 26 June 2026 (the “Supplement”), each approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”). Any investment decision regarding the Securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of the Prospectus and the Supplement. The Prospectus and the Supplement are available free of charge on the Company’s website (https://www.heliossolarag.com/ under the category “IPO”).

The approval of the Prospectus and the Supplement by BaFin must not be understood as an endorsement of the issuer or the quality of the Securities. Investors should note that BaFin has reviewed the Prospectus and the Supplement only with regard to their completeness, comprehensibility and coherence. Investors should read the Prospectus, including the Supplement, before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities associated with the decision to invest in the shares. An investment in shares involves numerous risks, including the total loss of the invested capital; these risks are described in the first chapter “Risk Factors” of the Prospectus.