HELIOS SOLAR Aktie
WKN DE: A42D2N / ISIN: DE000A42D2N5
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28.07.2026 14:47:44
EQS-Adhoc: HELIOS SOLAR AG Places a Further Four Million Shares in a Private Placement with Institutional Investor in Asia
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EQS-Ad-hoc: HELIOS SOLAR AG / Key word(s): Other/Capital measures / Other
HELIOS SOLAR AG (“HELIOS” or the “Company”; ISIN: DE000A42D2N5, WKN: A42D2N, stock exchange symbol: HE8) announces that the Company has successfully completed a further private placement.
Four million shares were privately placed with an institutional investor in Asia at a price of four euros per share. The privately placed shares are unsubscribed shares from the public offering previously carried out as part of the IPO. The IPO was completed today with trading commencing on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).
This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities (the “Securities”) of HELIOS SOLAR AG (the “Company” or “HELIOS”) nor does it constitute a solicitation to make such an offer. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities or a solicitation to make an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Australia or other jurisdictions in which such an offer would be unlawful.
The offering and the admission to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) were made exclusively on the basis of a published securities prospectus dated 2 June 2026 (the “Prospectus”) and a first supplement to the Prospectus dated 26 June 2026 (the “Supplement”), each approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”). Any investment decision regarding the Securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of the Prospectus and the Supplement. The Prospectus and the Supplement are available free of charge on the Company’s website (https://www.heliossolarag.com/ under the category “IPO”).
The approval of the Prospectus and the Supplement by BaFin must not be understood as an endorsement of the issuer or the quality of the Securities. Investors should note that BaFin has reviewed the Prospectus and the Supplement only with regard to their completeness, comprehensibility and coherence. Investors should read the Prospectus, including the Supplement, before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities associated with the decision to invest in the shares. An investment in shares involves numerous risks, including the total loss of the invested capital; these risks are described in the first chapter “Risk Factors” of the Prospectus.
End of Inside Information
28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELIOS SOLAR AG
|Marienplatz 2
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 139288928
|E-mail:
|max@heliospv.net
|Internet:
|www.heliospv.net
|ISIN:
|DE000A42D2N5
|WKN:
|A4EVPH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|894500Q0LUCCFE8R5J14
|EQS News ID:
|2372754
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2372754 28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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