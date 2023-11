EQS-Adhoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG in constructive negotiations with financing partners

EQS-Ad-hoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Financing/Restructure of Company

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG in constructive negotiations with financing partners



31-Oct-2023 / 18:07 CET/CEST

Lehrte, 31 October 2023 ─ HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is continuing to hold constructive negotiations with its financing partners and is working with them to implement the financial restructuring of the company. As already announced on 07 July 2023, HELMA has drawn up an agreement with the financing partners involved, which in particular contains provisions concerning repayment and termination rights of existing loan liabilities. This has now been extended to 08 December 2023.



The restructuring plan, which will undergo external evaluation and focuses in particular on realigning and strengthening the core business and a redesign of the financing structure, is currently being finalized. Based on this restructuring plan, in collaboration with the financing partners, the foundations for a new financing structure for the HELMA Group will be laid over the next few weeks. Where relevant, measures of the German Stabilization and Restructuring Framework for Companies will also be applicable. It has not yet been determined whether and which such measures may be required in the context of the financial restructuring. That will depend in particular on the outcome of further negotiations regarding the financing structure.



Investor relations contact:

Elaine Heise, Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)5132 8850 345

E-mail: ir@helma.de



