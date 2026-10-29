Henkel vz. Aktie
WKN: 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432
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29.10.2026 08:00:43
EQS-Adhoc: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel achieves very strong organic sales growth in the third quarter and updates outlook for 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
Düsseldorf, 2026-10-29T07:30+01:00 (CET)
Henkel achieves very strong organic sales growth in the third quarter and updates outlook for 2026
Düsseldorf – Based on preliminary figures, Henkel achieved very strong organic sales growth in the third quarter, exceeding market expectations. In addition, on the back of this business performance and the assumptions for the remainder of the year, Henkel today updated its expectations for sales and earnings development in fiscal 2026.
Organic sales development in the third quarter 2026
According to preliminary figures, Henkel generated Group sales of 5,713 million euros in the third quarter of 2026. This corresponds to a double-digit nominal increase of 11.0 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. Organic sales growth, i.e. adjusted for foreign exchange effects and acquisitions/divestments, amounted to 6.5 percent (Vara Consensus: 4.1 percent). This growth was driven by all regions and both business units. At Group level, price development was 5.4 percent, while volumes increased by 1.1 percent.
The Adhesive Technologies business unit generated sales of 3,027 million euros in the third quarter of 2026. This corresponds to a nominal increase of 11.8 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. Organic sales growth amounted to 7.9 percent (Vara Consensus: 5.5 percent). This increase was driven primarily by strong pricing of 7.2 percent, combined with positive volume growth of 0.7 percent.
The Consumer Brands business unit generated sales of 2,643 million euros in the third quarter of 2026, representing a nominal increase of 10.1 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. Organic sales growth amounted to 4.8 percent (Vara Consensus: 2.5 percent), driven by a clearly positive price development of 3.2 percent and good volume growth of 1.6 percent.
Updated outlook for fiscal 2026
Henkel now expects the following sales and earnings development for fiscal 2026:
* Adjusted for one-time expenses and income, and for restructuring expenses.
The overview of analyst estimates, which is compiled by Vara Research on behalf of Henkel, can be found at: https://www.henkel.com/investors-and-analysts/shares/consensus-estimates.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Further information regarding financial instruments issued by Henkel
For further financial instruments see: https://www.henkel.com/ir.
Disclaimer
This information contains statements referring to future business development, financial performance and other events or developments of future relevance for Henkel that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the corporate management of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of words such as expect, intend, plan, predict, assume, believe, estimate, anticipate, etc. Such statements are not to be understood as in any way guaranteeing that those expectations will turn out to be accurate. Future performance and results actually achieved by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and its affiliated companies depend on a number of risks and uncertainties and may therefore differ materially (both positively and negatively) from forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside Henkel's control and cannot be accurately estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved in the marketplace. Henkel neither plans nor undertakes to update any forward-looking statements.
This information includes supplement financials measures that are not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework and that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplement financials measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Henkel’s net assets and financial position or results of operations as presented in accordance with applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report of Henkel (available at https://www.henkel.com/investors-and-analysts/financial-reports/annual-reports), in particular in the Combined Management Report.
This document has been issued for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.
End of Inside Information
29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
|Henkel Str. 67
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 797-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 798-4008
|E-mail:
|press@henkel.com
|Internet:
|www.henkel.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006048432, DE0006048408
|WKN:
|604843, 604840
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49
|EQS News ID:
|2424186
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2424186 29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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