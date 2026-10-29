EQS-Adhoc: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel achieves very strong organic sales growth in the third quarter and updates outlook for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel achieves very strong organic sales growth in the third quarter and updates outlook for 2026



29-Oct-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Düsseldorf, 2026-10-29T07:30+01:00 (CET)

Henkel achieves very strong organic sales growth in the third quarter and updates outlook for 2026

Düsseldorf – Based on preliminary figures, Henkel achieved very strong organic sales growth in the third quarter, exceeding market expectations. In addition, on the back of this business performance and the assumptions for the remainder of the year, Henkel today updated its expectations for sales and earnings development in fiscal 2026.



Organic sales development in the third quarter 2026

According to preliminary figures, Henkel generated Group sales of 5,713 million euros in the third quarter of 2026. This corresponds to a double-digit nominal increase of 11.0 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. Organic sales growth, i.e. adjusted for foreign exchange effects and acquisitions/divestments, amounted to 6.5 percent (Vara Consensus: 4.1 percent). This growth was driven by all regions and both business units. At Group level, price development was 5.4 percent, while volumes increased by 1.1 percent.

The Adhesive Technologies business unit generated sales of 3,027 million euros in the third quarter of 2026. This corresponds to a nominal increase of 11.8 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. Organic sales growth amounted to 7.9 percent (Vara Consensus: 5.5 percent). This increase was driven primarily by strong pricing of 7.2 percent, combined with positive volume growth of 0.7 percent.

The Consumer Brands business unit generated sales of 2,643 million euros in the third quarter of 2026, representing a nominal increase of 10.1 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. Organic sales growth amounted to 4.8 percent (Vara Consensus: 2.5 percent), driven by a clearly positive price development of 3.2 percent and good volume growth of 1.6 percent.



Updated outlook for fiscal 2026

Henkel now expects the following sales and earnings development for fiscal 2026:

Organic sales growth : Group: 3.0 to 4.0 percent (previously: 1.5 to 3.5 percent) Adhesive Technologies: 4.5 to 5.5 percent (previously: 2.0 to 4.0 percent) Consumer Brands: 1.5 to 2.5 percent (previously: 0.5 to 2.5 percent)

: Adjusted * return on sales : Group: around 15 percent (previously: 14.5 to 16.0 percent) Adhesive Technologies: around 16.5 percent (previously: 16.5 to 18.0 percent) Consumer Brands: around 15 percent (previously: 14.0 to 15.5 percent)

: Adjusted* earnings per preferred share (EPS):

Increase in the mid-single-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates

(previously: increase in the low- to high-single-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates)

* Adjusted for one-time expenses and income, and for restructuring expenses.



Henkel will report on further details of business development in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026 on November 10 as planned.

The overview of analyst estimates, which is compiled by Vara Research on behalf of Henkel, can be found at: https://www.henkel.com/investors-and-analysts/shares/consensus-estimates.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Further information regarding financial instruments issued by Henkel

Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Contact: Dr. Matthias Scharf

Department: CLC / Telephone: +49 211 797 2871

Email: matthias.scharf@henkel.com Address: 40191 Düsseldorf, Germany Henkel Preferred Share: ISIN DE0006048432 // WKN 604843 Henkel Ordinary Share: ISIN DE0006048408 // WKN 604840 Listing: Regulated market (Prime Standard), all German Stock Exchanges

For further financial instruments see: https://www.henkel.com/ir.

Disclaimer

This information contains statements referring to future business development, financial performance and other events or developments of future relevance for Henkel that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the corporate management of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of words such as expect, intend, plan, predict, assume, believe, estimate, anticipate, etc. Such statements are not to be understood as in any way guaranteeing that those expectations will turn out to be accurate. Future performance and results actually achieved by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and its affiliated companies depend on a number of risks and uncertainties and may therefore differ materially (both positively and negatively) from forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside Henkel's control and cannot be accurately estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved in the marketplace. Henkel neither plans nor undertakes to update any forward-looking statements.

This information includes supplement financials measures that are not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework and that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplement financials measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Henkel’s net assets and financial position or results of operations as presented in accordance with applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report of Henkel (available at https://www.henkel.com/investors-and-analysts/financial-reports/annual-reports), in particular in the Combined Management Report.

This document has been issued for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.