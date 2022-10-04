EQS-Adhoc: hGears AG adjusts its 2022 guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: hGears AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

hGears AG adjusts its 2022 guidance



04-Oct-2022 / 21:27 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Schramberg, 4 October 2022 hGears AG adjusts its 2022 guidance

Based on the most recent information and expectations for the business development for the remainder of the year, the Management Board of hGears AG has adjusted its full-year 2022 guidance.

The main reasons for the guidance adjustment are postponements and cancellations of demanded volumes across different business areas, which in the view of the Management Board is likely to result in lower-than-expected revenues in 2022. These expected lower revenues will have a direct impact on operational leverage, and combined with an increase of costs, due to inflationary pressures (for certain non-transferrable expenses, e.g. tools, supplies, trade goods, outsourced manufacturing) and the higher energy costs that are partially not covered by pass-through clauses, negatively affect the companys adjusted EBITDA.

After evaluating the impact of these effects and in the context of the persistently challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, the Management Board of hGears AG is now expecting the Group to achieve revenue of EUR 134 138 million (2021: EUR 134.9 million; previous guidance: high single-digit growth) and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 14 17 million (2021: EUR 22.9 million; previous guidance: previous years level) for the fiscal year 2022. At the same time, the Management Board expects a free cash flow in the negative high-single digits (previous: negative mid-single digits).

In a persistently challenging and unprecedented environment, hGears AG will continue to drive operational excellence at its plants and operations to achieve efficiency gains while further optimizing its cost structures. The Group remains in a position to react quickly to customer demand and is continuing to ramp up new customer projects. The Companys mid-term target of EUR 250 million in revenues, of which the e-Mobility business will generate EUR 150 million, remains unchanged.



Christian Weiz

Head of Investor Relations

hGears AG

Brambach 38

78713 Schramberg

T +49 (7422) 566 222

M +49 (1525) 4580505

Christian.Weiz@hgears.com

