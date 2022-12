EQS-Adhoc: hGears AG: Sven Arend appointed as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)

EQS-Ad-hoc: hGears AG / Key word(s): Personnel

hGears AG: Sven Arend appointed as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)



Sven Arend appointed as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of hGears AG Schramberg, 28 December 2022 The Supervisory Board of hGears AG [ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3] appointed today Mr. Sven Arend as a member of the Management Board and as the Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of hGears AG with effect from 1 February 2023.

