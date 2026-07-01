HOCHTIEF Aktie

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WKN: 607000 / ISIN: DE0006070006

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01.07.2026 11:24:34

EQS-Adhoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: CIMIC acquires 100% interest in Thiess

EQS-Ad-hoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: CIMIC acquires 100% interest in Thiess

01-Jul-2026 / 11:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft announces that its Australian subsidiary CIMIC Group Limited has completed the acquisition of all outstanding interests in Thiess Group Holdings Pty Ltd from funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd for a purchase price of AUD 1.18bn.

The transaction has returned Thiess to full ownership by CIMIC and, indirectly, HOCHTIEF.
Thiess will continue to operate as a global mining services business within CIMIC Group.

The acquisition is expected to have a slightly positive impact on HOCHTIEF's operational net profit for the financial year 2026.

Contact:
johanna.fischer@hochtief.de
Johanna Fischer
Head of Corporate Department Legal & Compliance


End of Inside Information

01-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Alfredstraße 236
45133 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201 824-1871
Fax: +49 (0)201 824-2750
E-mail: investor-relations@hochtief.de
Internet: www.hochtief.de
ISIN: DE0006070006
WKN: 607000
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2357906

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2357906  01-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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