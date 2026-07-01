EQS-Adhoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: CIMIC acquires 100% interest in Thiess

EQS-Ad-hoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: CIMIC acquires 100% interest in Thiess



01-Jul-2026 / 11:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft announces that its Australian subsidiary CIMIC Group Limited has completed the acquisition of all outstanding interests in Thiess Group Holdings Pty Ltd from funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd for a purchase price of AUD 1.18bn.



The transaction has returned Thiess to full ownership by CIMIC and, indirectly, HOCHTIEF.

Thiess will continue to operate as a global mining services business within CIMIC Group.



The acquisition is expected to have a slightly positive impact on HOCHTIEF's operational net profit for the financial year 2026.



Contact:

johanna.fischer@hochtief.de

Johanna Fischer

Head of Corporate Department Legal & Compliance



End of Inside Information

01-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News