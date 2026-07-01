HOCHTIEF Aktie
WKN: 607000 / ISIN: DE0006070006
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01.07.2026 11:24:34
EQS-Adhoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: CIMIC acquires 100% interest in Thiess
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EQS-Ad-hoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft announces that its Australian subsidiary CIMIC Group Limited has completed the acquisition of all outstanding interests in Thiess Group Holdings Pty Ltd from funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd for a purchase price of AUD 1.18bn.
The transaction has returned Thiess to full ownership by CIMIC and, indirectly, HOCHTIEF.
Thiess will continue to operate as a global mining services business within CIMIC Group.
The acquisition is expected to have a slightly positive impact on HOCHTIEF's operational net profit for the financial year 2026.
Contact:
johanna.fischer@hochtief.de
Johanna Fischer
Head of Corporate Department Legal & Compliance
End of Inside Information
01-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
|Alfredstraße 236
|45133 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 824-1871
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 824-2750
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@hochtief.de
|Internet:
|www.hochtief.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006070006
|WKN:
|607000
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2357906
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2357906 01-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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|EQS-Adhoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: CIMIC acquires 100% interest in Thiess (EQS Group)
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