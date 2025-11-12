HOFTEX GROUP Aktie

WKN: 676000 / ISIN: DE0006760002

12.11.2025 12:12:04

EQS-Adhoc: Hoftex Group AG: Hoftex Group AG decides to close the Hoftex Färberei GmbH; adjustment of revenue- and EBITDA-forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: HOFTEX GROUP AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Change in Forecast
Hoftex Group AG: Hoftex Group AG decides to close the Hoftex Färberei GmbH; adjustment of revenue- and EBITDA-forecast

12-Nov-2025 / 12:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement

 

Hoftex Group AG / keyword(s): Strategic corporate decision / Forecast adjustment

 

Publication of an insider information in accordance with Article 17 of EU Regulation No. 596/2014

 

Hoftex Group AG: Hoftex Group AG decides to close the Hoftex Färberei GmbH; adjustment of revenue- and EBITDA-forecast

 

Hof, Germany, 12/11/2025 – Today, the Management Board of the Hoftex Group AG (ISIN DE 0006760002) (the “corporation”) listed in the m:access segment on the Munich stock exchange has decided, with the approval of the corporate supervisory board, to close (the “closing”) the production facility of the Hoftex Färberei GmbH located at Selbitz. The closing will impact approx. 32 workplaces in Selbitz. Production is expected to be discontinued during the course of 2026.

This step is being taken against the backdrop of a continuing overall difficult situation in the German and European textile industry, which is characterized by a declining demand, continuous price pressure and significant cost increases. These are affecting all of the Group's business areas, particularly the HOFTEX division, which has been reporting consistently negative results for some time now. The closure of Hoftex Färberei GmbH also marks the end of the HOFTEX division within the Hoftex Group.

The social plan costs associated with the closure, material discounts, follow-up costs as well as costs for the disposal of machinery and real estate are having a negative impact on the company's operating results. Against this backdrop, the Management Board today decided to adjust its earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year. The Management Board now expects consolidated EBITDA for the 2025 financial year to be in the range of EUR 5.5 million to EUR 7.5 million (original forecast: EUR 8.0 million to EUR 10.0 million). The consolidated revenue forecast has been adjusted in the range of EUR 135.0 million to EUR 145.0 million (original forecast: EUR 140.0 million to EUR 150.0 million).

Hof, 12 November 2025

Hoftex Group AG

 

The Management Board



End of Inside Information

12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hoftex Group AG
Fabrikzeile 21
95028 Hof
Germany
Phone: ++49 9281 49-0
Fax: ++49 9281 49-216
E-mail: IR@hoftexgroup.com
Internet: www.hoftexgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006760002
WKN: 676000
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 2228488

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2228488  12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

