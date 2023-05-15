|
15.05.2023 16:04:05
EQS-Adhoc: Hoftex Group AG: Klaus Steger to retire from the Executive Board of Hoftex Group AG upon reaching the age limit
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: HOFTEX GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc announcement
Klaus Steger to retire from the Executive Board of Hoftex Group AG upon reaching the age limit
Hof, May 15, 2023 In todays meeting of the Supervisory Board of Hoftex Group AG (ISIN DE0006760002 / WKN 676000), it was announced that Klaus Steger (64), Chairman of the Executive Board will step down from the companys Board upon reaching the age of 65. The Supervisory Board has appointed Manuela Spörl (50), currently CFO of the company, as the designated successor to Klaus Steger.
The exact date on which Manuela Spörl will take over from Mr. Steger as Chairman of the Executive Board and Mr. Steger will leave the Board will depend in particular on when a successor to Manuela Spörl as CFO is found.
Together with the Supervisory Board, the two members of the Management Board will ensure an orderly transition until Klaus Steger steps down as CEO.
Hof, 15. Mai 2023
Hoftex Group AG
Der Vorstand
End of Inside Information
15-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hoftex Group AG
|Fabrikzeile 21
|95028 Hof
|Germany
|Phone:
|++49 9281 49-0
|Fax:
|++49 9281 49-216
|E-mail:
|IR@hoftexgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.hoftexgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006760002
|WKN:
|676000
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|1633417
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1633417 15-May-2023 CET/CEST
