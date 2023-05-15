EQS-Adhoc: Hoftex Group AG: Klaus Steger to retire from the Executive Board of Hoftex Group AG upon reaching the age limit

EQS-Ad-hoc: HOFTEX GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Hoftex Group AG: Klaus Steger to retire from the Executive Board of Hoftex Group AG upon reaching the age limit



15-May-2023 / 16:04 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement

Klaus Steger to retire from the Executive Board of Hoftex Group AG upon reaching the age limit

Hof, May 15, 2023 In todays meeting of the Supervisory Board of Hoftex Group AG (ISIN DE0006760002 / WKN 676000), it was announced that Klaus Steger (64), Chairman of the Executive Board will step down from the companys Board upon reaching the age of 65. The Supervisory Board has appointed Manuela Spörl (50), currently CFO of the company, as the designated successor to Klaus Steger.

The exact date on which Manuela Spörl will take over from Mr. Steger as Chairman of the Executive Board and Mr. Steger will leave the Board will depend in particular on when a successor to Manuela Spörl as CFO is found.

Together with the Supervisory Board, the two members of the Management Board will ensure an orderly transition until Klaus Steger steps down as CEO.

Hof, 15. Mai 2023

Hoftex Group AG

Der Vorstand