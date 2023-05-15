15.05.2023 16:04:05

EQS-Adhoc: Hoftex Group AG: Klaus Steger to retire from the Executive Board of Hoftex Group AG upon reaching the age limit

EQS-Ad-hoc: HOFTEX GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Hoftex Group AG: Klaus Steger to retire from the Executive Board of Hoftex Group AG upon reaching the age limit

15-May-2023 / 16:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement

 

Klaus Steger to retire from the Executive Board of Hoftex Group AG upon reaching the age limit

Hof, May 15, 2023 In todays meeting of the Supervisory Board of Hoftex Group AG (ISIN DE0006760002 / WKN 676000), it was announced that Klaus Steger (64), Chairman of the Executive Board will step down from the companys Board upon reaching the age of 65. The Supervisory Board has appointed Manuela Spörl (50), currently CFO of the company, as the designated successor to Klaus Steger.

The exact date on which Manuela Spörl will take over from Mr. Steger as Chairman of the Executive Board and Mr. Steger will leave the Board will depend in particular on when a successor to Manuela Spörl as CFO is found.

Together with the Supervisory Board, the two members of the Management Board will ensure an orderly transition until Klaus Steger steps down as CEO.

 

Hof, 15. Mai 2023

Hoftex Group AG

Der Vorstand

 



End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: Hoftex Group AG
Fabrikzeile 21
95028 Hof
Germany
Phone: ++49 9281 49-0
Fax: ++49 9281 49-216
E-mail: IR@hoftexgroup.com
Internet: www.hoftexgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006760002
WKN: 676000
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich (m:access)
