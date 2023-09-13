EQS-Adhoc: HomeToGo to Launch Share Buyback Program of up to 10M

EQS-Ad-hoc: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

HomeToGo to Launch Share Buyback Program of up to 10M



13-Sep-2023 / 12:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HomeToGo to Launch Share Buyback Program of up to 10M

Luxembourg, 13 September 2023 HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) announces that its Management Board, with approval of its Supervisory Board, has today decided to partially use the authorization given by the shareholders meeting to launch a share buyback program with a total volume of up to 10M (total purchase price excluding ancillary costs). Under the program, up to 5.7M shares of HomeToGo SE may be repurchased in the period between 18 September 2023 and 31 December 2024. In accordance with the authorization provided by the shareholders meeting, the Management Board set an initial price limit of 3.16 per share to be repurchased (excluding ancillary costs), but reserves the right to review this limit, depending on, amongst others, market circumstances and the development of the buybacks.

The repurchases will be executed by a credit institution via the stock market in accordance with the safe harbor rules under article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with chapter II of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. HomeToGo SE intends to use the repurchased shares to meet obligations arising from its equity incentive programs, or other allocations of shares, to employees or to members of the management bodies of HomeToGo SE or of affiliated companies.

Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Grabert

+49 157 501 63731

IR@hometogo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words may, will, should, plan, expect, anticipate, estimate, believe, intend, project, goal or target or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.