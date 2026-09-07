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WKN: 608340 / ISIN: DE0006083405

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07.09.2026 19:19:13

EQS-Adhoc: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Sales and Adjusted EBIT in Q2 2026/27 above prior-year level – FY outlook maintained

EQS-Ad-hoc: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Sales and Adjusted EBIT in Q2 2026/27 above prior-year level – FY outlook maintained

07-Sep-2026 / 19:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sales and Adjusted EBIT in Q2 2026/27 above prior-year level – FY outlook maintained

Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, September 7, 2026

Based on preliminary figures, net sales of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0006083405) increased by 7.3% to EUR 1,813.7 million (Q2 2025/26: EUR 1,689.9 million) in Q2 2026/27 (June 1, 2026 to August 31, 2026), driven by robust customer demand and a positive calendar effect of +1.3 business days. As a result of the corresponding gross profit growth, adjusted EBIT rose by 12.8% to EUR 124.6 million despite ongoing cost pressure (Q2 2025/26: EUR 110.5 million).

The development of net sales and adjusted EBIT in the 6-months period (March 1, 2026 to August 31, 2026) is in line with the full-year forecast published on May 19, 2026. Given ongoing geopolitical risks and their potential impact on, among others, consumer sentiment as well as sourcing and logistics costs, the Group continues to expect net sales for the 2026/27 financial year at or slightly above* the prior-year level of EUR 6,433.9 million and adjusted EBIT at** the 2025/26 level of EUR 264.7 million.

Guidance nomenclature:

* Sales: “At previous year's level” = -2% to +2% | “Slight” = +/- 2% to +/-6% | “Significant” = changes of = > +/-6%.
** Adj. EBIT: “At previous year's level” = -5% to +5% | “Slight” = +/-5% to +/-12% | “Significant" = > +/-12%.


The preliminary figures for Q2/6M 2026/27 are presented in the following table:

EUR million Q2 2026/27 Q2 2025/26 Change 6M 2026/27 6M 2025/26 Change
Net sales 1,813.7 1,689.9 +7.3% 3,816.2 3,599.1 +6.0%
Adjusted EBIT 124.6 110.5 +12.8% 285.6 272.2 +4.9%

 

The final financial results for Q2/6M 2026/27 will be published on September 29, 2026. A conference call for investors and analysts will also be held on that day.

Explanations and reconciliations of the key financial figures used can be found on our website: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/alternative-key-performance-indicators



Contact:
Antje Kelbert
Head of Investor Relations
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Tel. +49 (0) 6348 602444
antje.kelbert@hornbach.com


End of Inside Information

07-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbachstraße 11
76879 Bornheim (Pfalz)
Germany
ISIN: DE0006083405
WKN: 608340
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900EGQZ79V21LBL44
EQS News ID: 2395212

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2395212  07-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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