EQS-Ad-hoc: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Supervisory Board succession – Dr. John Feldmann to step down from the Supervisory Board at the close of the Annual General Meeting on July 9, 2027



27-Nov-2026 / 14:41 CET/CEST

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Supervisory Board succession – Dr. John Feldmann to step down from the Supervisory Board at the close of the Annual General Meeting on July 9, 2027

Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, November 27, 2026

Dr. John Feldmann, long-serving Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0006083405), today informed the Management Board of HORNBACH Management AG that he will resign from the Supervisory Board with effect as of the close of the Annual General Meeting on July 9, 2027. Deputy Chairman Martin Hornbach will also step down from the Supervisory Board at the same time.

Having successfully overseen the generational transition on the Management Board, the Supervisory Board now plans to address its own succession and, by implementing a more staggered term structure (“staggered board”), lay the groundwork for the continuous renewal of its membership.

The Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA is confident it can put forward suitable candidates for election at the Annual General Meeting on July 9, 2027. Supervisory Board member Michael Heinz is intended to succeed Dr. John Feldmann as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. John Feldmann will also resign from the supervisory boards of the Group companies HORNBACH Management AG and HORNBACH Baumarkt AG with effect as of the close of their respective Annual General Meetings 2027.

Contact:Antje KelbertHead of Investor RelationsHORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaATel. +49 (0) 6348 602444antje.kelbert@hornbach.com