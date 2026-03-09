EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS ANNOUNCES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO EUR 200 MILLION AND PROPOSES MINIMUM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.04 PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks/Dividend payments

HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS ANNOUNCES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO EUR 200 MILLION AND PROPOSES MINIMUM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.04 PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025



Today, the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS has resolved on a share buyback program of up to EUR 200 million, running until December 31, 2027. Further details on the share buyback program, including the exact starting point of the program, will be announced in accordance with legal requirements ahead of the start of the program. The buyback shall be financed through the Company’s continued free cash flow generation, with HUGO BOSS intending to cancel the repurchased shares.



In conjunction with this commitment, the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of the statutory minimum dividend of EUR 0.04 per share for fiscal year 2025 (2024: EUR 1.40). Together, the proposed minimum dividend and the share buyback program are expected to deliver average annual shareholder returns broadly in line with those distributed for fiscal year 2024 over the period until December 31, 2027. At the same time, this approach enhances the Company’s financial flexibility and supports sustainable, long-term value creation.





