HUGO BOSS Aktie

HUGO BOSS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1PHFF / ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.03.2026 12:16:23

EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS ANNOUNCES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO EUR 200 MILLION AND PROPOSES MINIMUM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.04 PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks/Dividend payments
HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS ANNOUNCES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO EUR 200 MILLION AND PROPOSES MINIMUM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.04 PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025

09-March-2026 / 12:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS has resolved on a share buyback program of up to EUR 200 million, running until December 31, 2027. Further details on the share buyback program, including the exact starting point of the program, will be announced in accordance with legal requirements ahead of the start of the program. The buyback shall be financed through the Company’s continued free cash flow generation, with HUGO BOSS intending to cancel the repurchased shares.

In conjunction with this commitment, the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of the statutory minimum dividend of EUR 0.04 per share for fiscal year 2025 (2024: EUR 1.40). Together, the proposed minimum dividend and the share buyback program are expected to deliver average annual shareholder returns broadly in line with those distributed for fiscal year 2024 over the period until December 31, 2027. At the same time, this approach enhances the Company’s financial flexibility and supports sustainable, long-term value creation.
 


End of Inside Information

09-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)712 394-0
Fax: +49 (0)712 394-80259
E-mail: info@hugoboss.com
Internet: www.hugoboss.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
WKN: A1PHFF
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2287952

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2287952  09-March-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AG

mehr Nachrichten