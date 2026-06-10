HUGO BOSS Aktie
WKN DE: A1PHFF / ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
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10.06.2026 23:56:34
EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS informs about unsolicited voluntary takeover offer by Frasers Group plc
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EQS-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
Metzingen, June 10, 2026 – HUGO BOSS (ISIN DE000A1PHFF7) (the “Company”) notes that Frasers Group plc has today published its intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to the Company’s shareholders to acquire all of its shares. This takeover offer has not been coordinated with the Company.
The Company notes that the indicated offer price of EUR 38.00 for each of the Company’s shares represents a premium of 4% to the Company’s last closing share price of EUR 36.46 (June 10, 2026) as well as to the 3-month VWAP of EUR 36.41 of the same date.
Following publication of the offer document by Frasers Group plc, the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board will thoroughly examine the offer and issue a reasoned statement, acting in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders, employees and customers.
The Company will inform its shareholders and the public about further developments and next steps in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory requirements.
HUGO BOSS
The Managing Board
Contact:
Christian Stöhr
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7123 94-87563
End of Inside Information
10-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Holy-Allee 3
|72555 Metzingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)712 394-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)712 394-80259
|E-mail:
|info@hugoboss.com
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHFF7
|WKN:
|A1PHFF
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2343704
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2343704 10-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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