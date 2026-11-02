HUGO BOSS Aktie

HUGO BOSS ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1PHFF / ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.11.2026 23:11:33

EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR 2026 OUTLOOK

EQS-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR 2026 OUTLOOK

02-Nov-2026 / 23:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HUGO BOSS updates its financial outlook for full year 2026. The Managing Board now anticipates currency-adjusted Group sales to decline in the high single-digit percentage range (previously: currency adjusted Group sales to decline in the mid  to high single digit range). EBIT is now expected to range between EUR 250 million and EUR 300 million in 2026 (previously: EUR 300 million to EUR 350 million). This reflects both expected higher non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses for IT assets, given rapidly evolving AI and technology developments, as well as softer consumer demand assumptions. Trade net working capital (TNWC) is now expected to amount to around 21% of Group sales (previously: around 20% of Group sales) due to anticipated lower trade payables following adjustments to supplier payment terms. Capital expenditure is now expected to range between 4% and 5% of Group sales (previously: around 4% of Group sales), reflecting the strategic acquisition of a formerly leased logistic property at the Company’s headquarters, supporting long-term operational efficiency.

In the third quarter, currency-adjusted Group sales declined by 5%, while revenues in Group currency decreased by 4% to EUR 946 million (Q3 2025: EUR 989 million). The sales development reflects both the ongoing strategic realignment of the Company’s business under CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN as well as subdued consumer demand across key markets. Gross margin expanded by 220 basis points to 63.3% (Q3 2025: 61.2%), supported by continued sourcing efficiencies and optimized pricing. Operating expenses grew 2%, as higher administration expenses more than offset a reduction in selling and marketing expenses. Consequently, EBIT amounted to EUR 81 million in the third quarter, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 8.6% (Q3 2025: EUR 95 million; 9.6%).
The full set of third quarter results will be published on November 3, 2026.

If you have any questions, please contact

Media Relations
Carolin Westermann
Senior Vice President Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 7123 94-86321
E-mail: carolin_westermann@hugoboss.com

Investor Relations
Lena Biberacher
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7123 94-84272
E-mail: lena_biberacher@hugoboss
 


End of Inside Information

02-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)712 394-0
Fax: +49 (0)712 394-80259
E-mail: info@hugoboss.com
Internet: www.hugoboss.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
WKN: A1PHFF
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900LFVU534EBRXD13
EQS News ID: 2427006

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2427006  02-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HUGO BOSS AG

mehr Analysen
02.11.26 HUGO BOSS Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.26 HUGO BOSS Neutral UBS AG
21.09.26 HUGO BOSS Halten DZ BANK
18.09.26 HUGO BOSS Neutral UBS AG
02.09.26 HUGO BOSS Halten DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HUGO BOSS AG 38,81 1,04% HUGO BOSS AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Diplomatie im Iran-Krieg: ATX beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX schließt freundlich -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel leicht im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftigere Gewinne verzeichnen konnte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit verschiedenen Tendenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen