EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR 2026 OUTLOOK

EQS-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR 2026 OUTLOOK



02-Nov-2026 / 23:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HUGO BOSS updates its financial outlook for full year 2026. The Managing Board now anticipates currency-adjusted Group sales to decline in the high single-digit percentage range (previously: currency adjusted Group sales to decline in the mid to high single digit range). EBIT is now expected to range between EUR 250 million and EUR 300 million in 2026 (previously: EUR 300 million to EUR 350 million). This reflects both expected higher non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses for IT assets, given rapidly evolving AI and technology developments, as well as softer consumer demand assumptions. Trade net working capital (TNWC) is now expected to amount to around 21% of Group sales (previously: around 20% of Group sales) due to anticipated lower trade payables following adjustments to supplier payment terms. Capital expenditure is now expected to range between 4% and 5% of Group sales (previously: around 4% of Group sales), reflecting the strategic acquisition of a formerly leased logistic property at the Company’s headquarters, supporting long-term operational efficiency.



In the third quarter, currency-adjusted Group sales declined by 5%, while revenues in Group currency decreased by 4% to EUR 946 million (Q3 2025: EUR 989 million). The sales development reflects both the ongoing strategic realignment of the Company’s business under CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN as well as subdued consumer demand across key markets. Gross margin expanded by 220 basis points to 63.3% (Q3 2025: 61.2%), supported by continued sourcing efficiencies and optimized pricing. Operating expenses grew 2%, as higher administration expenses more than offset a reduction in selling and marketing expenses. Consequently, EBIT amounted to EUR 81 million in the third quarter, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 8.6% (Q3 2025: EUR 95 million; 9.6%).

The full set of third quarter results will be published on November 3, 2026.



If you have any questions, please contact



Media Relations

Carolin Westermann

Senior Vice President Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 7123 94-86321

E-mail: carolin_westermann@hugoboss.com



Investor Relations

Lena Biberacher

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7123 94-84272

E-mail: lena_biberacher@hugoboss





End of Inside Information

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