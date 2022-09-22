|
22.09.2022 20:25:58
EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Decline of revenue and EBIT expected for Q3 2022. Annual forecast is suspended.
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hypoport SE: Decline of revenue and EBIT expected for Q3 2022. Annual forecast is suspended.
Berlin, 22 September 2022: At today's Management Board meeting, the Hypoport Group's forecast were evaluated based on an updated forecast. On the basis of this figures, the Hypoport Management Board expects revenue for the third quarter of 2022 to be slightly below last year's level and EBIT to break even.
The second half of the year has so far shown very weak demand in private and institutional real estate finance and in corporate finance business. Despite a significant increase in the supply of real estate and slight price declines, consumers in Hypoport's main market of residential mortgage finance are holding back on property purchases because of the combination of soaring interest rates, extreme Inflation and fears of recession as well as speculation on stronger declining property prices.
The current forecast for the year will be clearly missed. Because the Management Board cannot predict whether consumers' reluctance to close mortgage loans will end later this year, it is suspending its forecast for the current financial year 2022.
The Hypoport Management Board has initiated measures to bring its cost levels into line with the current market environment.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
