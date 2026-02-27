Hypoport Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in financial year 2025 // publication of forecast for 2026
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in financial year 2025 // publication of forecast for 2026
Berlin, 27 February 2026: At today’s meeting the Management Board reviewed the preliminary and unaudited financial figures of the Hypoport Group for the financial year 2025 and approved a forecast for the financial year 2026.
On this basis the Management Board expects the following results for the financial year 2025:
For the Group:
For the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment:
For the Financing Platforms segment:
For the Insurance Platforms segment:
The main reason for the Group’s increase in revenue and earnings in financial year 2025 was a substantially improved business performance in the private mortgage activities of the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment.
In the course of reviewing the preliminary figures, the Management Board also set its forecast for the current financial year 2026:
The financial figures available to the board still require auditing by the external auditor as well as approval by the supervisory board. Hypoport plans to publish its preliminary results for the fiscal year 2025 in detailed form on Monday, March 16, 2026, and the annual report on March 30, 2026.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
End of Inside Information
27-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
