EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in financial year 2025 // publication of forecast for 2026

Berlin, 27 February 2026: At today’s meeting the Management Board reviewed the preliminary and unaudited financial figures of the Hypoport Group for the financial year 2025 and approved a forecast for the financial year 2026.

On this basis the Management Board expects the following results for the financial year 2025:

For the Group:

Revenue: approx. €603 million (2024: €561 million)

Gross profit: approx. €266 million (2024: €241 million)

EBIT: approx. €33 million (2024: €18 million)

For the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment:

Revenue: approx. €460 million (2024: €420 million)

Gross profit: approx. €160 million (2024: €146 million)

EBIT: approx. €42 million (2024: €29 million)

For the Financing Platforms segment:

Revenue: approx. €80 million (2024: €75 million)

Gross profit: approx. €70 million (2024: €62 million)

EBIT: approx. €7 million (2024: €7 million)

For the Insurance Platforms segment:

Revenue: approx. €63 million (2024: €67 million)

Gross profit: approx. €33 million (2024: €33 million)

EBIT: approx. €0 million (2024: €2 million)

The main reason for the Group’s increase in revenue and earnings in financial year 2025 was a substantially improved business performance in the private mortgage activities of the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment.

In the course of reviewing the preliminary figures, the Management Board also set its forecast for the current financial year 2026:



For the Group, Hypoport expects a gross profit of at least €280 million in 2026 and an EBIT in a range of €40 million to €55 million.

The financial figures available to the board still require auditing by the external auditor as well as approval by the supervisory board. Hypoport plans to publish its preliminary results for the fiscal year 2025 in detailed form on Monday, March 16, 2026, and the annual report on March 30, 2026.







