Hypoport Aktie

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WKN DE: 549336 / ISIN: DE0005493365

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27.07.2026 22:45:44

EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in H1/26

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year
Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in H1/26

27-Jul-2026 / 22:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

 

Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in H1/26

 

Berlin, 27 July 2026: In today's board meeting, the preliminary business figures of the Hypoport Group for the first quarter of 2026 and the first half of 2026 were evaluated.

 

On this basis the Management Board expects the following results for Q1/26 and H1/26:

 

Group:

 

  • Gross profit: €67 million (Q2/25: €64 million) and €138 million (H1/25: €130 million)

 

  • EBIT: €7.3 million (Q2/25: €7.4 million) and €19.3 million (H1/25: €16.0 million)

 

 

Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment:

 

  • Gross profit: €42 million (Q2/25: €40 million) and €85 million (H1/25: €81 million)

 

  • EBIT: €10.2 million (Q2/25: €10.2 million) and €23.9 million (H1/25: €22.9 million)

 

 

Financing Platforms segment:

 

  • Gross profit: €17 million (Q2/25: €16 million) and €34 million (H1/25: €33 million)

 

  • EBIT: €0.3 million (Q2/25: €1.3 million) and €2.4 million (H1/25: €1.8 million)

 

Insurance Platforms segment:

 

  • Gross profit: €8 million (Q2/25: €8 million) and €17 million (H1/25: €16 million)

 

  • EBIT: €0.5 million (Q2/25: €-0.5 million) and €1.1 million (H1/25: €-0.3 million)

 


The positive development of the Group was therefore driven by all three operating segments.

 

Hypoport will publish its final H1/26 results as planned on Monday, 10 August 2026.

 

 

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

 

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

 

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

 

 

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

 



End of Inside Information

27-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46
EQS News ID: 2372324

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2372324  27-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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