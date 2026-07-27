Hypoport Aktie
WKN DE: 549336 / ISIN: DE0005493365
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27.07.2026 22:45:44
EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in H1/26
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year
Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in H1/26
Berlin, 27 July 2026: In today's board meeting, the preliminary business figures of the Hypoport Group for the first quarter of 2026 and the first half of 2026 were evaluated.
On this basis the Management Board expects the following results for Q1/26 and H1/26:
Group:
Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment:
Financing Platforms segment:
Insurance Platforms segment:
Hypoport will publish its final H1/26 results as planned on Monday, 10 August 2026.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
End of Inside Information
27-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestraße 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930420861942
|E-mail:
|ir@hypoport.de
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493365
|WKN:
|549336
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46
|EQS News ID:
|2372324
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2372324 27-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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