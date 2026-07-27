EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in H1/26

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year

Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in H1/26



27-Jul-2026 / 22:45 CET/CEST

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Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in H1/26

Berlin, 27 July 2026: In today's board meeting, the preliminary business figures of the Hypoport Group for the first quarter of 2026 and the first half of 2026 were evaluated.

On this basis the Management Board expects the following results for Q1/26 and H1/26:

Group:

Gross profit: €67 million (Q2/25: €64 million) and €138 million (H1/25: €130 million)

EBIT: €7.3 million (Q2/25: €7.4 million) and €19.3 million (H1/25: €16.0 million)

Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment:

Gross profit: €42 million (Q2/25: €40 million) and €85 million (H1/25: €81 million)

EBIT: €10.2 million (Q2/25: €10.2 million) and €23.9 million (H1/25: €22.9 million)

Financing Platforms segment:

Gross profit: €17 million (Q2/25: €16 million) and €34 million (H1/25: €33 million)

EBIT: €0.3 million (Q2/25: €1.3 million) and €2.4 million (H1/25: €1.8 million)

Insurance Platforms segment:

Gross profit: €8 million (Q2/25: €8 million) and €17 million (H1/25: €16 million)

EBIT: €0.5 million (Q2/25: €-0.5 million) and €1.1 million (H1/25: €-0.3 million)



The positive development of the Group was therefore driven by all three operating segments.

Hypoport will publish its final H1/26 results as planned on Monday, 10 August 2026.

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ