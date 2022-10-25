NEU: Bei BISON CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken..-w-
25.10.2022 19:43:24

EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport Q3 2022: revenue down by 6 per cent to 105 million and EBIT decrease to 0.5 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results
Hypoport SE: Hypoport Q3 2022: revenue down by 6 per cent to 105 million and EBIT decrease to 0.5 million

25-Oct-2022 / 19:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

 

Hypoport Q3 2022: revenue down by 6 per cent to 105 million and EBIT decrease to 0.5 million

 

Berlin, 24 October 2022: The preliminary Q3 2022 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:

 

  • Revenue Q3 2022: -6 per cent to 105 million (Q3 2021: 112.3 million)
  • EBIT Q3 2022: -95 per cent to 0.5 million (Q3 2021: 11.6 million)

 

  • Revenue 9M 2022: +13 per cent to 367 million (9M 2021: 325.3 million)
  • EBIT 9M 2022: -7 per cent to 31 million (9M 2021: 33.4 million)

 

The Hypoport Management Board has initiated measures to adjust the level of costs to the current weak market environment in private and institutional mortgage finance and in the Corporate Finance business unit. The results of this cost reduction will not yet impact the Q3 2022 results but will take effect from Q1 2023.

 

Hypoport will be publishing its final results for the first nine month 2022 as planned on Monday, 14 November 2022.


 

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

 

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

 

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

  

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

25-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1471907

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1471907  25-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471907&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hypoport SEmehr Nachrichten