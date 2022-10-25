EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport Q3 2022: revenue down by 6 per cent to 105 million and EBIT decrease to 0.5 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results

Hypoport SE: Hypoport Q3 2022: revenue down by 6 per cent to 105 million and EBIT decrease to 0.5 million



Hypoport Q3 2022: revenue down by 6 per cent to 105 million and EBIT decrease to 0.5 million

Berlin, 24 October 2022: The preliminary Q3 2022 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:

Revenue Q3 2022: -6 per cent to 105 million (Q3 2021: 112.3 million)

EBIT Q3 2022: -95 per cent to 0.5 million (Q3 2021: 11.6 million)

Revenue 9M 2022: +13 per cent to 367 million (9M 2021: 325.3 million)

EBIT 9M 2022: -7 per cent to 31 million (9M 2021: 33.4 million)

The Hypoport Management Board has initiated measures to adjust the level of costs to the current weak market environment in private and institutional mortgage finance and in the Corporate Finance business unit. The results of this cost reduction will not yet impact the Q3 2022 results but will take effect from Q1 2023.

Hypoport will be publishing its final results for the first nine month 2022 as planned on Monday, 14 November 2022.





Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ