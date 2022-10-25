|
EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport Q3 2022: revenue down by 6 per cent to 105 million and EBIT decrease to 0.5 million
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results
Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hypoport Q3 2022: revenue down by 6 per cent to 105 million and EBIT decrease to 0.5 million
Berlin, 24 October 2022: The preliminary Q3 2022 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:
The Hypoport Management Board has initiated measures to adjust the level of costs to the current weak market environment in private and institutional mortgage finance and in the Corporate Finance business unit. The results of this cost reduction will not yet impact the Q3 2022 results but will take effect from Q1 2023.
Hypoport will be publishing its final results for the first nine month 2022 as planned on Monday, 14 November 2022.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
