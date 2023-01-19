EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport SE resolves on cash capital increase by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Hypoport SE: Hypoport SE resolves on cash capital increase by way of an accelerated bookbuilding



19-Jan-2023 / 18:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Hypoport SE resolves on cash capital increase by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

Berlin, 19 January 2023 Today, the management board of Hypoport SE ("Company"; ISIN DE0005493365; WKN 549336; trading symbol HYQ), with the consent of the Companys supervisory board, resolved to increase the Companys registered share capital against cash contributions by issuing new ordinary registered shares with no par-value in the Company ("New Shares"), partially utilizing the authorised capital and excluding shareholders pre-emption rights. Through this capital increase, the Company targets gross proceeds of approximately EUR 50 million.

The New Shares will carry full dividend rights as from 1 January 2022.

The New Shares will be offered exclusively to qualified investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The private placement will be initiated immediately after publication of this announcement and may be terminated at short notice. The final number of New Shares and the placement price will be determined by the Management Board, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, after completion of the private placement and subsequently announced. The placement price per New Share will be determined by way of the accelerated bookbuilding. After the private placement, the Company and Ronald Slabke as major shareholder will be subject to a lock-up obligation of 180 days. The Company undertakes, among other things, not to issue any further shares or any financial instruments that can be converted into shares and not to carry out any further capital increase without the consent of the bank assisting in the transaction. Ronald Slabke undertakes not to sell any shares in the Company during the lock-up period. In each case, the lock-up obligations include market standard exemptions.

The net proceeds from the capital increase shall be used to realise growth opportunities in the current phase of upheaval in a mortgage finance market.

Admission of the New Shares to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) without a prospectus is expected to take place on 25 January 2023. The first day of trading of the New Shares and the delivery of the New Shares to investors is expected to take place on or around 27 January 2023.

Berenberg is acting as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner in the private placement.

Contact:

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519

Email: ir@hypoport.de

