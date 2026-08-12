Hypoport Aktie

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WKN DE: 549336 / ISIN: DE0005493365

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12.08.2026 19:57:34

EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport SE resolves share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 10 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Hypoport SE: Hypoport SE resolves share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 10 million

12-Aug-2026 / 19:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

 

Hypoport SE resolves share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 10 million

 

Berlin, 12 August 2026: With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Hypoport SE today resolved to launch a share buyback programme.

 

Under this programme, the Company intends to acquire treasury shares for a total purchase price of up to EUR 10 million plus incidental costs. Based on the closing price in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (as at 11 August 2026: EUR 83.35), this corresponds to a volume of up to 119,976 shares. However, the maximum number of shares to be repurchased shall under no circumstances exceed a total of 400,000 shares.

 

The share buyback programme is scheduled to commence in August 2026 and to be completed by 30 October 2026. The programme is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 2 June 2026.

 

The repurchased shares are intended to be used to service employee participation programmes as well as other forms of allocation of shares to employees and members of the management bodies of the Company and the Hypoport Group.

 

The repurchase will be conducted in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) as amended from time to time, in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

 

Further details will be published prior to the commencement of the share buyback programme. Hypoport SE reserves the right to modify or discontinue the share buyback programme at any time.

 

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

 

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

 

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

 

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ



End of Inside Information

12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46
EQS News ID: 2381862

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2381862  12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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