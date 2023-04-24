|
24.04.2023 19:30:38
EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Profitable start to the year despite weak market environment
|
Hypoport SE: Profitable start to the year despite weak market environment
Berlin, 24 April 2023: At today's Management Board meeting, Hypoports preliminary business figures for Q1 2023 were evaluated. On this basis, the Hypoport Management Board expects the following results:
The development compared to Q1 2022 is therefore as follows:
The main reason for the significant year-on-year decline in revenue and EBIT was a significant slump in the private mortgage market from summer 2022.
The development compared to Q4 2022 is as follows:
The main reason for the positive revenue development since Q4 2022 is a higher platform volume in the market for private mortgages. The EBIT improvement resulted, among other things, from the successful implementation of the 2022 cost reduction programme.
Hypoport will publish its Q1 statement as planned on Monday 8 May 2023.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
