EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Profitable start to the year despite weak market environment

Hypoport SE: Profitable start to the year despite weak market environment



Hypoport SE: Profitable start to the year despite weak market environment

Berlin, 24 April 2023: At today's Management Board meeting, Hypoports preliminary business figures for Q1 2023 were evaluated. On this basis, the Hypoport Management Board expects the following results:

The development compared to Q1 2022 is therefore as follows:

Revenue Q1 2023: approx. -30% to 94 mn Euro (Q1 2022: 136 mn)

EBITDA Q1 2023: approx. -60% to 9 mn Euro (Q1 2022: 25 mn)

EBIT Q1 2023: approx. -90% to 1 mn Euro (Q1 2022: 17 mn)

The main reason for the significant year-on-year decline in revenue and EBIT was a significant slump in the private mortgage market from summer 2022.

The development compared to Q4 2022 is as follows:

Revenue Q1 2023: approx. +7% to 94 mn (Q4 2022: 88 mn)

EBITDA Q1 2023: 9 mn (Q4 2022: 3 mn)

EBIT Q1 2023: 1 mn (Q4 2022: -6 mn)

The main reason for the positive revenue development since Q4 2022 is a higher platform volume in the market for private mortgages. The EBIT improvement resulted, among other things, from the successful implementation of the 2022 cost reduction programme.

Hypoport will publish its Q1 statement as planned on Monday 8 May 2023.

