EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Stable revenue and market-related decline in EBIT in 2022 // Publication of 2023 forecast

Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

Hypoport SE: Stable revenue and market-related decline in EBIT in 2022 // Publication of 2023 forecast



09-March-2023 / 19:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport SE: Stable revenue and market-related decline in EBIT in 2022 // Publication of 2023 forecast

Berlin, 9 March 2023: At today's Management Board meeting, Hypoports preliminary business figures for the 2022 financial year and the fourth quarter of 2022 were evaluated. On this basis, the Hypoport Management Board expects the following results for the 2022 financial year and is issuing its forecast for the current financial year:

Revenue Q4 2022: approx. -27% to approx. 88 mn (Q4 2021: 121.0 mn)

EBIT Q4 2022: approx. -6 mn (Q4 2021: 14.2 mn)

Revenue FY 2022: approx. +2% to approx. 455 mn (FY 2021: 446.4 mn)

EBIT FY 2022: approx. -48% to approx. 24 mn (FY 2021: 47.7 mn)

The main reason for the significant decline in revenue and EBIT in the second half of the year was a significant slump in the private mortgage market from summer 2022.

The result for the fourth quarter includes net one-off effects of approximately -4 million euros, mainly for the cost reduction program implemented in the fourth quarter.

Assuming that the mortgage finance market partially normalises over the course of the year, Hypoport's Management Board expects revenue to decline by up to 10 per cent and EBIT to fall by up to 30 per cent at Group level in 2023.

Hypoport expects to return to double-digit percentage growth in revenue and EBIT in the period following the current dysfunctionality of the mortgage market.

The financial figures submitted to the Management Board still need to be certified by the auditor and approved by the Supervisory Board. Hypoport will publish its detailed preliminary results for the 2022 financial year as planned on Monday 13 March 2023 and its annual report on 27 March 2023.

