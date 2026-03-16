EQS-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG publishes planning: Revenue expectation of at least EUR 120-140 million in 2030 and EUR 37- 39 million for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Other

IBU-tec advanced materials AG publishes planning: Revenue expectation of at least EUR 120-140 million in 2030 and EUR 37- 39 million for 2026



16-March-2026 / 09:59 CET/CEST

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Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014

IBU-tec advanced materials AG publishes planning: Revenue expectation of at least EUR 120-140 million in 2030 and EUR 37- 39 million for 2026 EBITDA margin is to increase to 13-15 percent by 2030 after an expected 7- 10 percent EBITDA margin in 2026

Revenue in the field of battery materials is to increase to at least EUR 85- 90 million by 2030

Measures for the implementation of the JDA with PowerCo SE mark resource commitment in 2026 and are to generate milestone payments not recognized in revenue in the upper single-digit EUR million range as early as this year

Medium-term planning in the field of battery materials is based on existing contracts with PowerCo SE and does not include any additional, high-volume contracts with other market participants Weimar, March 16, 2026 – The Management Board of IBU-tec advanced materials AG (“IBU-tec”, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) today adopted the planning for the 2026 fiscal year and the medium-term planning through 2030: IBU-tec expects revenue of EUR 37-39 million in the current year and an increase in sales revenues to at least EUR 120-140 million in 2030. The forecasts for the EBITDA margin anticipate a rise from 7-10 percent in the current year to 13-15 percent in 2030. The driver of the very significant growth in revenue and earnings is expected to be primarily the field of battery materials, which is to contribute at least EUR 85-90 million to the consolidated revenue of IBU-tec in 2030. As a result, revenue in this field will increase with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 35 percent compared to 2025. This medium-term guidance is based on the contracts concluded in October 2025 with PowerCo SE in the field of battery materials (cf. ad hoc disclosure of October 6, 2025). The year 2026 will be marked by the measures for the planned capacity expansion at the Bitterfeld site according to the agreement with PowerCo SE. IBU-tec will align its resource allocation accordingly. The company also expects milestone payments with an impact on liquidity but not recognized in revenue in the upper single-digit EUR million range from the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with PowerCo in the current year. IBU-tec is confident of being able to significantly expand its customer base in the field of battery materials in the coming years. However, corresponding further contracts are not included in the medium-term planning.



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EXPLANATORY SECTION With the current forecast framework, IBU-tec reflects its strong position as a European powerhouse for battery materials. The contracts with PowerCo will also lead the company economically into a new dimension in the coming years with a high degree of planning certainty. As early as 2028, IBU-tec will realize profitable annual revenue with battery materials in the mid- to upper double-digit EUR million range from the contracts with PowerCo. The 2030 revenue planning of at least EUR 120-140 million represents nearly a tripling compared to the 2025 revenue. The EBITDA margin is to be increased by approx. 30 percent by 2030 compared to 2025 and is expected to rise at a disproportionate rate. In 2025, IBU-tec achieved revenue of EUR 44.3 million (prior year: EUR 50.6 million) according to preliminary figures. The development was characterized by very strong growth in the battery business (+80% to EUR 17.7 million or 40% of total revenue) as well as by the focus of the product mix on high-margin products at the subsidiary BNT. EBITDA increased from EUR 1 million in 2024 to EUR 4.6 million in the past fiscal year, whereby the margin improved from 2% to 10.5%. The significant improvement in profitability in 2025 was also primarily driven by growth in the battery business. Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec advanced materials AG: “Our forecast, now established for the period through 2030, has a very solid contractual basis. It is characterized by massive revenue growth with a disproportionate increase in earnings. Battery materials are now the long-term growth driver we always expected, which is leading IBU-tec into completely new dimensions, also with regard to revenue and earnings. We are currently creating the basis for a growth trajectory that will become increasingly dynamic from 2028 onwards and for which we are now showing a milestone for 2030 based on current contracts.” Ulrich Weitz, Chief Product Officer and Founder of IBU-tec advanced materials AG: “As a powerhouse for battery materials, we are part of a European value chain that is now emerging. With the implementation of the PowerCo deals, we have begun to realize the largest project in our company's history to date. I am convinced that this is only the beginning. Due to our positioning, expertise and technology platform, IBU-tec is an attractive partner for the demand for battery materials of the highest quality “Made in Europe”, especially from Western industrialized countries. We intend to leverage this potential.” The Management Board of IBU-tec will explain the results and the outlook in a video call on March 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Interested investors and press representatives can register for it at this link. About IBU-tec The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 230 highly qualified employees. The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations. Contact edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44

60322 Frankfurt

t +49 69 905505-52

IBU-tec@edicto.de 16-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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