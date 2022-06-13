EQS-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG adopts share buyback program 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Real Estate

IMMOFINANZ AG adopts share buyback program 2022



13-Jun-2022 / 17:34 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IMMOFINANZ AG plans to execute a further share buyback. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board resolved on the basis of the authorisation granted by the 27th ordinary shareholders meeting dated 01 October 2020 pursuant to section 65 para 1 no 8 Austrian Stock Corporation Act to execute a share buyback program (share buyback program 2022).

Repurchases of shares in the course of the share buyback program 2022 will be carried out by IMMOFINANZ AG. The volume amounts up to a maximum of 1,386,503 shares. The repurchase is expected to start at the earliest on 20 June 2022 (see below for the conditions of the program).

Details on the share buyback program 2022 will be available under https://immofinanz.com/en/investor-relations/shares/repurchase-sale-of-treasury-shares.

Conditions of the share buyback program 2022:

Date of the authorisation by the shareholders meeting pursuant to section 65 para 1 no 8 Austrian Stock Corporation Act:

01 October 2020

Date and publication of the authorisation:

02 October 2020 via an information dissemination system in accordance with sections 118 para 1 no 9 in connection with 1 no 22 and 119 para 9 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 in connection with section 2 of the Austrian Dissemination and Reporting Order of 2018

Commencement and anticipated duration:

Not earlier than 20 June 2022 and up to not later than 31 July 2022

Class of Shares:

Bearer shares (ISIN AT0000A21KS2)

Intended Volume:

Up to 1,386,503 shares representing approx. 1.00% of the share capital of the Company at the time of the decision.

Purchase Price:

Upper price limits per share (highest price), cumulatively:

(i) 15% above the average daily closing price of the share, weighted by the respective trading volume, on the preceding 10 trading days on the Vienna Stock Exchange; and

(ii) EUR 18.00.

Lower price limit per share: at least EUR 1.00 (proportional share of share capital)

Form of repurchase:

Purchase via the stock exchange

Purpose of the repurchase:

Use of treasury shares for purposes defined by the authorizing resolution of the annual general meeting of the Company on 01 October 2020

Consequences for the admission of IMMOFINANZ shares to stock exchanges:

None

The repurchase is lead-managed by a credit institution which makes its decision on the time of acquisition independently from the Company and which has to comply with the conditions for trading as defined in article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 08 March 2016.

Disclosure according to section 5 para 4 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018: The details to be published pursuant to section 7 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 regarding the transactions carried out in the course of this share buyback program as well as amendments of the share buyback program (as the case may be) to be published pursuant to section 6 Publication Regulation 2018, will be published on the website of IMMOFINANZ AG (https://immofinanz.com/en/investor-relations/shares/repurchase-sale-of-treasury-shares).

This announcement does not constitute a public offer to acquire IMMOFINANZ shares and does neither obligate the Company nor one of its subsidiaries to accept offers to purchase IMMOFINANZ shares.

This announcement replaces in accordance with section 9 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 the announcement pursuant to section 4 para 2 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018.

On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. With the new On Top Living brand, IMMOFINANZ is expanding into sustainable and affordable living. The real estate portfolio has a value of approximately EUR 5.2 billion and covers more than 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://www.immofinanz.com

For additional information contact:

Bettina Schragl

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290

M +43 (0)699 1685 7290

communications@immofinanz.com

investor@immofinanz.com

1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austriawww.immofinanz.com