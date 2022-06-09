|
09.06.2022 13:06:13
EQS-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: No support of CPIPG for a dividend payment for the financial year 2021
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM
IMMOFINANZ AG: No support of CPIPG for a dividend payment for the financial year 2021
IMMOFINANZ AG was informed by its primary shareholder CPI Property Group S.A. (CPIPG) today, that CPIPG has decided not to support a proposal to the upcoming ordinary shareholders meeting of IMMOFINANZ for the distribution of a dividend for the financial year 2021. CPIPG suggest motions by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board to the shareholders meeting that the balance sheet profit stated in the financial statement of IMMOFINANZ AG for the business year 2021 is carried forward in full onto new account.
CPIPG holds a stake of approx. 77% in IMMOFINANZ. The annual shareholder meeting on 12 July 2022 will take place as a virtual meeting according to the Corporate COVID-19 Act and the Corporate COVID-19 Regulation, each as amended.
On IMMOFINANZ
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com
09-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
|Fax:
|+43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
|E-mail:
|investor@immofinanz.com
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
|WKN:
|A2JN9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1372169
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1372169 09-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!