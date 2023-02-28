|
EQS-Adhoc: INCERGO S.A. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC BOARD CHANGES IN LINE WITH GROWTH STRATEGY
EQS-Ad-hoc: Incergo S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Vienna, 28 February 2023 Incergo S.A. (Incergo), the franchise-focused company listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, has announced two new strategic board roles and a Chief Financial Officer.
As Darren Taylor steps down from his existing CEO role to focus on his new role as Chair, David Callister has been appointed as the companys new CEO with almost 30 years of experience in the franchising sector.
Adrian Knight comes on board as a Director and current Directors, Steve Pratt and Gauri Lamb have resigned from the board.
Alongside these new appointments Incergo has engaged new CFO Paul Quek who brings with him over 20 years of accounting, finance and audit experience.
The new board of Incergo now comprises:
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
About Incergo
Incergo S.A brings together a wide range of profitable, best in class businesses with a unique formula for growth. The Companys business strategy is a holding company that acquires companies that are franchise businesses.
https://www.incergo.net/
Contacts for IR and media enquiries:
Incergo S.A, Charlotte Williams, info@incergo.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953
28-Feb-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|English
|Incergo S.A.
|33 rue du Puits Romain
|8070 Bertrange
|Luxemburg
|info@incergo.net
|www.incergo.net
|LU1917297225
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|1570923
1570923 28-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
