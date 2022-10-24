EQS-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: Forecast adjustment for the current fiscal year due to non-cash impairments on the consolidated book values of the SMA Group

EQS-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Bergisch Gladbach, October 24, 2022 - As INDUS Holding AG ("INDUS") had already reported on September 23, 2022, its portfolio company S.M.A. Metalltechnik GmbH & Co. KG ("SMA") a series supplier to the automotive industry has been conducting intensive negotiations with its major customers on an adjustment of the existing supply contracts. SMA did not succeed in achieving the necessary adjustments to the existing supply contracts. The management of SMA is therefore today applying for the initiation of self-administration proceedings with the aim of restructuring. This will result in non-cash expenses of around EUR 61 million for INDUS. The extent to which this can already be taken into account in the interim report for the third quarter with a reporting date of 30 September 2022 is currently being examined.

With respect to the latest EBIT forecast for the full year 2022 of EUR 100 to 115 million published on August 3, 2022, this means a non-cash reduction of around EUR 61 million, but at the same time also a cash improvement due to the elimination of the (EBIT) losses of SMA projected for November and December 2022 in the amount of around EUR 7 million. In 2022, SMA has accounted for more than half of the (EBIT) losses in the Automotive Technology segment up to the current point in time. From now on, the further operating burdens caused by SMA will cease to apply.

This results in an adjustment of the forecast of 3 August 2022 to an EBIT of between EUR 46 and 61 million. This does not yet take into account possible non-cash impairments, mainly of the goodwill of other portfolio companies, which could result from the significant increase in the cost of capital in recent weeks and the corporate plans for 2023 and subsequent years. The necessity and, if applicable, the extent of such non-cash impairments is currently being analysed as part of the current planning round.

The revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year of EUR 1.90 to 2.00 billion remains unchanged.

The composition of sales and the operating result (EBIT) correspond to the presentation on page 92 of the Annual Report 2021 of INDUS Holding AG.

The Interim Report for the third quarter of 2022 will be published on 10 November 2022.



