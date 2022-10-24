NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
24.10.2022 14:34:08

EQS-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: Forecast adjustment for the current fiscal year due to non-cash impairments on the consolidated book values of the SMA Group

EQS-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
INDUS Holding AG: Forecast adjustment for the current fiscal year due to non-cash impairments on the consolidated book values of the SMA Group

24-Oct-2022 / 14:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Keywords: Forecast adjustment

Forecast adjustment for the current fiscal year due to non-cash impairments on the consolidated book values of the SMA Group

Bergisch Gladbach, October 24, 2022 - As INDUS Holding AG ("INDUS") had already reported on September 23, 2022, its portfolio company S.M.A. Metalltechnik GmbH & Co. KG ("SMA") a series supplier to the automotive industry has been conducting intensive negotiations with its major customers on an adjustment of the existing supply contracts. SMA did not succeed in achieving the necessary adjustments to the existing supply contracts. The management of SMA is therefore today applying for the initiation of self-administration proceedings with the aim of restructuring. This will result in non-cash expenses of around EUR 61 million for INDUS. The extent to which this can already be taken into account in the interim report for the third quarter with a reporting date of 30 September 2022 is currently being examined.

With respect to the latest EBIT forecast for the full year 2022 of EUR 100 to 115 million published on August 3, 2022, this means a non-cash reduction of around EUR 61 million, but at the same time also a cash improvement due to the elimination of the (EBIT) losses of SMA projected for November and December 2022 in the amount of around EUR 7 million. In 2022, SMA has accounted for more than half of the (EBIT) losses in the Automotive Technology segment up to the current point in time. From now on, the further operating burdens caused by SMA will cease to apply.

This results in an adjustment of the forecast of 3 August 2022 to an EBIT of between EUR 46 and 61 million. This does not yet take into account possible non-cash impairments, mainly of the goodwill of other portfolio companies, which could result from the significant increase in the cost of capital in recent weeks and the corporate plans for 2023 and subsequent years. The necessity and, if applicable, the extent of such non-cash impairments is currently being analysed as part of the current planning round.

The revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year of EUR 1.90 to 2.00 billion remains unchanged.

The composition of sales and the operating result (EBIT) correspond to the presentation on page 92 of the Annual Report 2021 of INDUS Holding AG.

The Interim Report for the third quarter of 2022 will be published on 10 November 2022.

Contact:

Dafne Sanac & Nina Wolf
Investor Relations & Public Relations

INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany

Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
E-Mail investor.relations@indus.de
E-Mail presse@indus.de
www.indus.de

24-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail: indus@indus.de
Internet: www.indus.de
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1470511

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1470511  24-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

