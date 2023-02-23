|
EQS-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS reclassifies portfolio companies as discontinued operations and reports preliminary, unaudited key figures for fiscal year 2022
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
INDUS reclassifies portfolio companies as discontinued operations and reports preliminary, unaudited key figures for fiscal year 2022
Bergisch Gladbach, 23rd February 2023 Based on the PARKOUR perform strategy update published in December 2022 and the related discontinuation of the previous Automotive Technology segment, INDUS Holding AG reclassified the three portfolio companies SCHÄFER, SELZER and SMA from the Automotive Technology segment to discontinued operations. In the course of the reclassification, a revaluation of the assets allocated to the reclassified participations also had to be carried out, which was still reflected in the 2022 consolidated financial statements. The reclassification results in changes to the key figures forecasted for the fiscal year 2022. The following information is based on the Group's preliminary and yet unaudited business figures for 2022.
The composition of sales and the operating result (EBIT) of the continuing operations correspond to the presentation on page 92 of the Annual Report 2021 of INDUS Holding AG.
