28.03.2023 18:31:21
EQS-Adhoc: Infineon Technologies AG: Resilient business dynamics: Infineon expects stronger results for second fiscal quarter and full 2023 fiscal year
EQS-Ad-hoc: Infineon Technologies AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Resilient business dynamics: Infineon expects stronger results for second fiscal quarter and full 2023 fiscal year
Munich, Germany March 28, 2023 Infineon Technologies AG is updating its expectations for revenues and Segment Result Margin for the running, second quarter as well as for the full 2023 fiscal year. This is primarily based on resilient business dynamics in its core automotive and industrial segments.
Higher expectations for the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year
In the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, Infineon now expects revenue to come in above 4 billion, compared to its original anticipation of around 3.9 billion Euros. With the increase in revenues, positive price and mix effects and energy costs developing better than anticipated, the Segment Result Margin is now expected to reach a high-twenties percentage (compared to the originally projected level of around 25 percent).
Higher expectations for the 2023 fiscal year
Based on an assumed exchange rate of US$1.05 to the euro for the second half of the fiscal year, and taking the expected results for the first half into account, Infineon now forecasts revenue for the full 2023 fiscal year to amount to meaningfully above the previously expected level of around 15.5 billion (plus or minus 500 million), with a corresponding positive impact on the Segment Result Margin for the full fiscal year.
Further details, including the full set of financials for the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, will be presented by the Infineon Management Board during the regular analyst and press conferences scheduled for 4 May, 2023.
Contact:
Alexander Foltin, Investor Relations, phone: +49 89 234-23766, fax: +49 89 234-9559847
28-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 234-26655
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 234-955 2987
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@infineon.com
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006231004
|WKN:
|623100
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1594821
