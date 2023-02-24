24.02.2023 12:48:20

EQS-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback

24-Feb-2023 / 12:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 27,667 treasury shares for a total purchase price of EUR 801,686.28 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 17 January to 24 February 2023.

The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 16 January 2023 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by a financial institution commissioned by init.

The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of around 0.23 % of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 16 January 2023, the share buyback is thus completed.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link: Share buyback

 


