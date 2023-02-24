|
24.02.2023 12:48:20
EQS-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 27,667 treasury shares for a total purchase price of EUR 801,686.28 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 17 January to 24 February 2023.
The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 16 January 2023 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by a financial institution commissioned by init.
The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of around 0.23 % of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 16 January 2023, the share buyback is thus completed.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link: Share buyback
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
24-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1568311
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1568311 24-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|28,65
|5,52%
