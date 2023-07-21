|
21.07.2023 14:52:45
EQS-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 35,000 treasury shares for a total purchase price of EUR 1,071,985.40 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 27 April to 21 July 2023.
The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 26 April 2023 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by a financial institution commissioned by init.
The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of around 0.35 percent of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 26 April 2023, the share buyback is thus completed.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link: Share buyback
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
End of Inside Information
21-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1685825
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1685825 21-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu init innovation in traffic systems SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu init innovation in traffic systems SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|30,90
|-2,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.