25.10.2022 16:46:25
EQS-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE decides share buyback
The managing board of init innovation in traffic systems SE has decided in accordance with the resolution of the general meeting of 26 May 2020, topic 7 of the agenda to repurchase up to 26,500 own shares (pursuant to § 71 (1.8) AktG) for a maximum total purchase price of EUR 500,000 (without additional charges) via the stock exchange.
The repurchased shares are to be used for existing and future employee share program, incentive program for members of the managing board and managing directors, as acquisition currency and/or for cash to third party.
It is planned to transact the share buyback during the period from 27 October 2022 to 23 December 2022 on the stock exchange.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1471805
