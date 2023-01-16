EQS-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE decides share buyback

EQS-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE decides share buyback



16-Jan-2023

The managing board of init innovation in traffic systems SE has decided in accordance with the resolution of the general meeting of 26 May 2020, topic 7 of the agenda to repurchase up to 35,000 own shares (pursuant to § 71 (1.8) AktG) for a maximum total purchase price of EUR 950,000 (without additional charges) via the stock exchange.

The repurchased shares are to be used for existing and future employee share program, incentive program for members of the managing board and managing directors, as acquisition currency and/or for cash to third party.

It is planned to transact the share buyback during the period from 17 January 2023 to 24 February 2023 on the stock exchange.

Contact:Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com