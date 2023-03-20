20.03.2023 13:24:09

EQS-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Managing Board proposes dividend increase and distribution of a special dividend

Provisional figures:

Positive result for financial year 2022

init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) has achieved its growth targets in 2022 and was even able to set new records. According to the provisional figures now available, revenues grew by 8 per cent to more than EUR 191m (2021: EUR 177m). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by over 18 percent to EUR 21m (2021: EUR 17.6m). The flexible procurement and storage policy had a stabilising effect. As a result, the init group was able to meet the rising demand from the considerably expanded business with existing customers. The consolidated net income rose to EUR 16.5m, an increase of 33 per cent (2021: EUR 12.4m).

As a result of the positive earnings performance, the Managing Board proposes to the Supervisory Board an increase in dividend for the 2022 financial year to EUR 0.60 per no-par share (2021: EUR 0.55) and the distribution of an additional one-time special dividend of EUR 0.10 per no-par share on the occasion of init's 40th anniversary. The total dividend of EUR 0.70 per no-par share is subject to approval by the Supervisory Board and adoption of the audited annual financial statements. The corresponding appropriation of the balance sheet profit will be submitted for resolution at the Shareholders Meeting scheduled for 25 May 2023, which will be held as physical event.

The Managing Board will present the annual report for 2022 and the forecast for the 2023 financial year at the virtual press and analyst conference on 30 March 2023.

 

Contact:

Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

