EQS-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: METRO Houston expands major order for init

EQS-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Contract/Incoming Orders

init innovation in traffic systems SE: METRO Houston expands major order for init



09-Nov-2022 / 12:41 CET/CEST

One of the largest public transit companies in the USA expands ticketing system for more than USD 40 million.



