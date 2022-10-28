|
28.10.2022 12:59:11
EQS-Adhoc: INNODIO SE: Annual General Meeting resolves takeover of Biohacks GmbH
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: INNODIO SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/IPO
ISIN DE000A3DCV25
Innodio SE: Annual General Meeting resolves takeover of Biohacks GmbH
The Annual General Meeting of Innodio SE has resolved a capital increase against contribution in kind of all shares in Biohacks GmbH, Düsseldorf. Biohacks GmbH serves the growing functional foods market with its products under the SPIRIT brand. Further information can be found under Functional Foods & Bio Energy Drinks | BIOHACKS© (biohackscompany.com).
The value of the contribution in kind was estimated by an auditing company at approximately 102 million euro within the framework of a company valuation according to the capitalised earnings value method. Innodio SE will increase its share capital by up to 50 million euro by issuing up to 50 million new bearer shares. The excess amount will flow into the capital reserve and thereby increase the intrinsic value of the shares.
Furthermore, a new authorised capital of 12.5 million euro was approved and changes were made in the management. Jochen Heim, an experienced capital market expert, was appointed as the new Managing Director and Chairman of the Board. The Board of Directors is completed with Peter Koch and Dr. Eva Gattnar from Biohacks (Switzerland) AG. The business address will be in Düsseldorf in the future.
Frankfurt am Main, 28 October 2022
28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INNODIO SE
|Königsallee 60 F
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.innodio.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DCV25
|WKN:
|A3DCV2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1474699
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1474699 28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|INNODIO SE Inhaber-Akt
|1,69
|0,00%
