Yggdrasil SPAC 1 Aktie
WKN DE: A3EVV1 / ISIN: DE000A3EVV13
|
16.11.2026 13:14:53
EQS-Adhoc: Innok Robotics Group AG evaluates potential capital increase to finance further growth
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Innok Robotics Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE REFER TO THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.
Innok Robotics Group AG evaluates potential capital increase to finance further growth
Regenstauf, 16 November 2026 – Innok Robotics Group AG (“Innok Robotics”, ISIN: DE000A3EVV13)) is currently evaluating a cash capital increase utilizing its Authorized Capital 2026. ICF BANK AG has been mandated to assess and prepare the potential capital measure.
With the potential capital measure, Innok Robotics intends to strengthen its financial flexibility and support the continued execution of its growth strategy. The focus is particularly on scaling its operating business, expanding its international market presence, and further developing its proprietary technology platform for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), especially its INSPECTOS robots for inspection and surveillance applications involving unmanned systems in (critical) infrastructure.
No decision has yet been made regarding whether to implement the capital increase or its potential structure, size and terms. These will depend, among other factors, on market conditions and the outcome of the ongoing assessment.
The Company will inform the capital market and the public of further developments in accordance with applicable legal requirements.
End of Inside Information
16-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Innok Robotics Group AG
|Bahnweg 4
|93128 Regenstauf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 9402 47391-0
|E-mail:
|info@innok-robotics.de
|Internet:
|https://www.innok-robotics.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3EVV13
|WKN:
|A3EVV1
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|LEI Code:
|391200XAR9J8XKA2S009
|EQS News ID:
|2435678
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2435678 16-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Yggdrasil SPAC 1 AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu Yggdrasil SPAC 1 AG Inhaber-Akt
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Yggdrasil SPAC 1 AG Inhaber-Akt
|8,30
|4,40%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX fallen letztlich zurück -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel ebenso zurück. An der Wall Street geht es zum Wochenstart nach unten. Zum Wochenbeginn ging es an den Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich abwärts.