EQS-Adhoc: Innok Robotics Group AG evaluates potential capital increase to finance further growth

EQS-Ad-hoc: Innok Robotics Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase

Innok Robotics Group AG evaluates potential capital increase to finance further growth



16-Nov-2026 / 13:14 CET/CEST

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Innok Robotics Group AG evaluates potential capital increase to finance further growth

Regenstauf, 16 November 2026 – Innok Robotics Group AG (“Innok Robotics”, ISIN: DE000A3EVV13)) is currently evaluating a cash capital increase utilizing its Authorized Capital 2026. ICF BANK AG has been mandated to assess and prepare the potential capital measure.

With the potential capital measure, Innok Robotics intends to strengthen its financial flexibility and support the continued execution of its growth strategy. The focus is particularly on scaling its operating business, expanding its international market presence, and further developing its proprietary technology platform for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), especially its INSPECTOS robots for inspection and surveillance applications involving unmanned systems in (critical) infrastructure.

No decision has yet been made regarding whether to implement the capital increase or its potential structure, size and terms. These will depend, among other factors, on market conditions and the outcome of the ongoing assessment.

The Company will inform the capital market and the public of further developments in accordance with applicable legal requirements.