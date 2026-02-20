EQS-Adhoc: innoscripta SE: Management Board Proposes Dividend of EUR 4.00 per Share

EQS-Ad-hoc: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Dividend payments

innoscripta SE: Management Board Proposes Dividend of EUR 4.00 per Share



20-Feb-2026 / 18:36 CET/CEST

Munich, February 20, 2026 – The Management Board of innoscripta SE (ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 4.00 per share for the past financial year. With this dividend proposal, innoscripta SE underscores its commitment to allowing shareholders to participate continuously and reliably in the company’s success, based on the expectation of a steadily growing, high-margin core business.



The dividend proposal is subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting.

